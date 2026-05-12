Kioni links Linda Mwananchi surge to demand for new leadership

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni has said the growing popularity of the Linda Mwananchi movement reflects rising demand for new leadership and stronger accountability as Kenya moves closer to the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, Kioni said opposition leaders must urgently organise themselves into structured coalitions while also responding to the expectations of younger voters seeking change in leadership and governance.

He warned that opposition politics risks losing relevance if leaders fail to engage directly with citizens early enough before the next election cycle.

“And we’ve not been talking to people,” he stressed, adding that “those of us in the opposition must start talking and winning Kenyans as we go along, because there is another generation here.”

Kioni, the former Ndaragwa MP, said the attention around Linda Mwananchi shows that many Kenyans still feel key political and social issues remain unresolved, especially those affecting daily life.

He said the opposition includes Jubilee, DCP, Wiper Party, DAP-K, and sections of ODM, all operating under what he described as a united opposition arrangement.

According to him, the growing traction around Linda Mwananchi shows that many citizens are still searching for alternatives outside established political structures.

The movement, associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, and Siaya Governor James Orengo, has gained visibility among Gen Z voters and other groups frustrated by the high cost of living, unemployment, taxation, corruption, and governance concerns under President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

Its supporters describe it as a people-centred platform pushing for social justice and economic reforms, with leaders presenting themselves as closely connected to everyday struggles.

Kioni said its rallies and strong digital mobilisation have attracted growing youth support, especially among voters dissatisfied with traditional politics and divided opposition formations.

He also noted that political figures already mentioned in presidential conversations, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, will have to respond to demands emerging from younger voters and new political movements.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna address resident of Kakamega after their Linda Mwananchi rally at Amalemba Grounds on Saturday./HANDOUT Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna address resident of Kakamega after their Linda Mwananchi rally at Amalemba Grounds on Saturday./HANDOUT Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna address resident of Kakamega after their Linda Mwananchi rally at Amalemba Grounds on Saturday./HANDOUT

On coalition politics, Kioni questioned how Linda Mwananchi would fit into existing opposition arrangements ahead of 2027.

He said ongoing discussions around opposition unity still lack clarity and structure.

The Jubilee official argued that the so-called United Opposition does not have a formal written agreement outlining its principles, structure, and membership.

“United opposition, as opposed to Kenya Kwanza or Azimio, needs to come up with a written document specifying among other things guiding principles, organising principles, what do they stand for, who are the coalition partners, and what do they aim to achieve,” he stated.

“There is nothing written that you can say,” he added.

Kioni contrasted this with Azimio, which he said already has recognised coalition agreements.

“Azimio has coalition agreements recognised by the relevant statutory bodies,” he noted.

He suggested that movements like Linda Mwananchi could operate more effectively within structured coalitions.

“One of the other places that is a safe place for the Linda Mwananchi would be a place like Azimio,” he stressed.

Despite the gaps he highlighted, Kioni said the united opposition remains active and continues to attract public interest.

He added that many young Kenyans now believe new leadership is possible.

“Certainly in this country of 55 million people, there must be somebody who can do these things better than the others,” he stated.

He concluded that the rise of Linda Mwananchi reflects a wider search for new political direction ahead of 2027.