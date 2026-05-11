NPSC seeks Sh1.56 billion budget to boost police welfare and mental health support

The National Police Service Commission is seeking Sh1.56 billion to run its operations in the 2026/27 financial year, with a major focus on improving police welfare, strengthening psychosocial support, and spreading its services closer to officers across the country.

In its budget estimates tabled before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security on Monday, the Commission notes that the proposed allocation is lower compared to the revised budget of the previous financial year. Most of the funding has been set aside for recurrent spending, which will cover staff salaries, insurance, training, communication services, transport, hospitality, and other day-to-day operational needs.

Commission Chief Executive Officer Peter Leley told Members of Parliament that the funding remains key in addressing growing mental health concerns among police officers, especially those working in remote and high-pressure areas.

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He explained that many officers continue to face barriers in accessing support services due to distance and demanding work conditions. He said, “National Police Service operates in every part of the country and several officers face challenges in accessing human resource, counselling, and wellness services due to long distances and operational demands.”

Leley also pointed to rising mental health cases within the service, warning that the situation requires urgent action. He stated, “Increased cases of suicide have highlighted the urgent need to strengthen mental health and psychosocial support.”

To respond to these challenges, the Commission has proposed expanding its physical presence beyond Nairobi and other central offices. It says this will allow officers to access services more easily at regional and county levels.

“In order to efficiently bring services closer to officers, the Commission is decentralizing its services to regional and county offices,” the document states.

As part of this plan, the Commission is also hiring more personnel to support counselling and wellness programmes for officers in the field. It notes that additional staffing is already underway. “To fully implement this initiative, the Commission is in the process of recruiting additional counsellors and social workers,” the report says.

The reforms are also linked to the proposed National Police Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to strengthen mental health and wellness support structures within the police service.

“This is in line with the National Police Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2025, section 12A which states that the Commission in consultation with the Inspector General provides police officers with mental health and wellness resources,” the CEO told the MPs.

Looking ahead, the Commission says it plans to set up a wide network of offices to improve service delivery across the country. It has outlined a target of expanding its footprint within the next three years.

“In order to establish and operationalize regional and county offices as anticipated by the above amendment to our act, the Commission projects to open up at least 60 offices within the next three years.”

The proposed expansion is expected to form part of a broader effort to improve officer welfare, reduce response gaps in support services, and address growing concerns linked to stress and mental health within the National Police Service.