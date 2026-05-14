Security heightened as voters elect new leaders in Emurua Dikirr and two wards

News · David Abonyo ·
Security heightened as voters elect new leaders in Emurua Dikirr and two wards
A voter at the polling booth. PHOTO/IEBC
In Summary

Polling opened in Emurua Dikirr Constituency for an MP by-election following Johana Ng’eno’s February death in a helicopter crash. IEBC confirmed stations run 6am–5pm, while officials also reminded voters about booth secrecy rules.

Voting has begun in Emurua Dikirr Constituency in Narok County, where residents are turning out to choose a new Member of Parliament after the death of Johana Ng’eno in a helicopter crash in February. The by-election is taking place at the same time as two separate ward contests that have also created vacancies in the region.

In Porro Ward, voters are selecting a new Member of County Assembly after the death of Patrick Lerte in December 2025 while he was undergoing treatment at Samburu County Referral Hospital. In Endo Ward, Elgeyo Marakwet, another MCA seat is also being filled following the death of Jeremiah Biwott in January 2026 at Nairobi Hospital.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission confirmed that polling stations opened at 6:00am on Thursday and will close at 5:00pm. The commission added that voters who are still in the queue at the closing time will be allowed to vote, while any delays at opening will be adjusted to ensure all eligible voters are served.

Five candidates are competing for the Emurua Dikirr parliamentary seat. They include Vincent Rotich (DCP), David Keter (UDA), Desma Cherono (PNU), Gideon Koech (NVPK) and Kenneth Kiprono (RLP), all seeking to replace Ng’eno.

On Wednesday night, tension was reported at Emurua Dikirr Shopping Centre after groups of young men were seen moving around armed with clubs. This raised concern ahead of the vote, prompting security agencies to be deployed to restore calm as polling began.

Election officials have also reminded voters and officials to follow all voting rules, especially on conduct inside polling stations. In a public notice, the IEBC warned that photography and video recording inside polling booths is strictly prohibited.

The commission stated that the “secrecy and sanctity of the vote must be preserved at all times,” adding that capturing images of marked ballot papers is an election offence under Section 7(3)(e) of the Election Offences Act, 2016.

According to the law, anyone found guilty risks a fine of up to Sh1 million, a jail term of up to three years, or both. The IEBC said the rules are meant to protect the integrity of the voting process and ensure fairness during the elections.

Tags

IEBC MP By-Election MCA Endo Ward Emurua Dikirr Porro Ward Election Offences Act

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