Kenya sends seven weightlifters to Egypt for African qualifiers

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Kenya sends seven weightlifters to Egypt for African qualifiers
Rachel Achieng pictured during a training session in Nairobi. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Speaking before the national team departed, head coach James Omondi expressed confidence in the four women and three men he selected, noting that the championship will serve as a qualifier for major global competitions, including the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Kenya Amateur Weightlifting Federation has already sent seven athletes to Egypt ahead of the 2026 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) African Senior Weightlifting Championships scheduled for May 10–17 in Ismailia.

Speaking before the national team departed, head coach James Omondi expressed confidence in the four women and three men he selected, noting that the championship will serve as a qualifier for major global competitions, including the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“It’s a real test for us. We are trying to qualify our athletes for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games in June through this Egypt tour,” said Omondi.

“We have a good chance because our athletes have been training consistently. After this tour, we also have to focus on the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games in September,” added Omondi, noting that it would be disappointing if Kenya fails to qualify any youngster for Dakar.

Kenya’s seven representatives are among 150 athletes from 30 countries competing in the championships, which features 16 weight categories equally divided between men and women.

Omondi has placed his faith in Janet Oduor (48kg), Mercy Kerubo (63kg), Rachel Enock (77kg), and Juliana Anyango (85kg) in the women’s categories. The men’s team is led by the experienced Joshua Amunga (60kg), alongside Ian Okinyi (65kg) and Frank Atete (85kg).

The seven athletes now have a week to prove themselves as they seek qualification tickets to Glasgow, while also aiming to market Kenya internationally and place the country firmly on the continental weightlifting map.

Tags

Dakar Youth Olympics International Weightlifting Federation 2026 Commonwealth Games. Dakar Youth Olympic Games

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