Former FKF CEO on DCI radar as Hussein faces separate lawsuit

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Former FKF CEO on DCI radar as Hussein faces separate lawsuit
FKF former CEO Harold Ndege, embattled Football Kenya Federation Hussein Mohammed (centre) and his vice Mc Donald Mariga all pictured during a past meeting with Members of Parliament. PHOTO/FILE
In Summary

In a letter revealed to Radio Generation on Tuesday evening, the officer commanding Karen police station, Nairobi , wrote to DCI with a complain against Mr Harold Onyango Ndege.

Former Football Kenya ( FKF) Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) Harold Onyango Ndege is now being investigated by the Director of Criminal Investigations ( DCI) over an alledged Sh60,000,000 misappropriated funds, as federation boss Hussein Mohammed, vice president Mc Donald Mariga and acting Secretary General Dennis Gicheru are also being sued.

In a letter revealed to Radio Generation on Tuesday evening, the officer commanding Karen police station, Nairobi , wrote to DCI with a complaint against Harold Onyango Ndege.

" We wish to request your office to assist in the investigations of the above-named person who served as Secretary General/ CEO of FKF," read part of the letter dated May 16, 2026.

" During his tenure , he executed documents and entered into contracts without authority, with intent to defraud the federation and obtain money falsely," the letter continued.

DCI is now investigating Sh60,000,000 clearing and forwarding contract with Topline Logistics Limited executed on May 16, 2025, and a contract with SMG media group worth £ 35,000 USD, (Sh4.5 million) dated 1st September 2025, for advertising during the world cup qualifiers held 5th and 9th September 2025.

Topline Logistics company has also sued FKF through its officials, President Hussein Mohammed,Vice President Macdonald Mariga and Acting General Secretary Dennis Gicheru over alleged unpaid bills for services rendered during the CHAN2024 Tournament.

Tags

Hussein Mohammed Former Football Kenya Harold Onyango Ndege

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  3. 6
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  4. 7
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  5. 8
    Education and Career

    Over 1.1 million learners left out as school funding gap widens

  6. 9
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  7. 10
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  8. 11
    Health and Wellness

    Duale names five counties leading in SHA fraud, reveals Sh13.2bn loss

  9. 12
    Health and Wellness

    Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

  10. 13
    Global Affairs

    US prosecutors release new footage of Trump shooting suspect

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces three-day Russia–Ukraine ceasefire and prisoner swap deal

  12. 15
    Sports

    Volleyball: Kenya Pipeline wins bronze at CAVB