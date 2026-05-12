Former FKF CEO on DCI radar as Hussein faces separate lawsuit

Former Football Kenya ( FKF) Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) Harold Onyango Ndege is now being investigated by the Director of Criminal Investigations ( DCI) over an alledged Sh60,000,000 misappropriated funds, as federation boss Hussein Mohammed, vice president Mc Donald Mariga and acting Secretary General Dennis Gicheru are also being sued.

In a letter revealed to Radio Generation on Tuesday evening, the officer commanding Karen police station, Nairobi , wrote to DCI with a complaint against Harold Onyango Ndege.

" We wish to request your office to assist in the investigations of the above-named person who served as Secretary General/ CEO of FKF," read part of the letter dated May 16, 2026.

" During his tenure , he executed documents and entered into contracts without authority, with intent to defraud the federation and obtain money falsely," the letter continued.

DCI is now investigating Sh60,000,000 clearing and forwarding contract with Topline Logistics Limited executed on May 16, 2025, and a contract with SMG media group worth £ 35,000 USD, (Sh4.5 million) dated 1st September 2025, for advertising during the world cup qualifiers held 5th and 9th September 2025.

Topline Logistics company has also sued FKF through its officials, President Hussein Mohammed,Vice President Macdonald Mariga and Acting General Secretary Dennis Gicheru over alleged unpaid bills for services rendered during the CHAN2024 Tournament.