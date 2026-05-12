Heavy rains to persist in several regions until mid-May, Met warns

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains will continue pounding several parts of the country over the coming days, raising fears of flooding, landslides and dangerous driving conditions before the weather begins to ease in the second half of May.

In its latest weather outlook, the department said rainfall is expected to continue across the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, parts of the Coast region and Northwestern Kenya.

The department further cautioned that some areas within the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin and the Rift Valley are likely to experience heavy downpours during the forecast period.

However, the intensity of the rainfall is expected to reduce from May 15, 2026, marking the gradual end of the long rains season in many parts of the country.

The forecast comes as several regions continue to experience heavy rains that have disrupted transport, reduced visibility on roads and heightened the risk of floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Authorities have urged residents to remain alert and follow safety guidelines during the rainy season to avoid accidents and loss of life.

Kenyans were advised not to walk or drive through moving water due to the danger of drowning or vehicles being swept away by strong currents.

The Meteorological Department also warned against sheltering under trees or near grilled windows during thunderstorms because of the risk posed by lightning and strong winds.

Residents living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas were urged to take extra caution as the rains continue.

Motorists were also advised to drive carefully during heavy rainfall because of slippery roads and poor visibility.

Acting director of the Kenya Meteorological Department Edward Muriuki said the first half of May is expected to remain wet across many regions before conditions gradually become drier later in the month.

“The outlook for May indicates that the second half of the month is likely to be drier than average, implying the cessation of the March-April-May 2026 rainfall season over much of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands and Northeastern Kenya,” he said in a statement.

“The ‘Long Rains’ end in May because the main rain-producing zone near the equator, the Intertropical Convergence Zone, shifts northwards as the sun moves into the Northern Hemisphere. This shift reduces moisture convergence over Kenya, weakening rainfall systems and allowing drier conditions to set in,” he added.