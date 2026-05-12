Heavy rains to persist in several regions until mid-May, Met warns

News · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Heavy rains to persist in several regions until mid-May, Met warns
Rains in Nairobi. PHOTO/HANDOUT
In Summary

The department further cautioned that some areas within the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin and the Rift Valley are likely to experience heavy downpours during the forecast period.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains will continue pounding several parts of the country over the coming days, raising fears of flooding, landslides and dangerous driving conditions before the weather begins to ease in the second half of May.

In its latest weather outlook, the department said rainfall is expected to continue across the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, parts of the Coast region and Northwestern Kenya.

The department further cautioned that some areas within the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin and the Rift Valley are likely to experience heavy downpours during the forecast period.

However, the intensity of the rainfall is expected to reduce from May 15, 2026, marking the gradual end of the long rains season in many parts of the country.

The forecast comes as several regions continue to experience heavy rains that have disrupted transport, reduced visibility on roads and heightened the risk of floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Authorities have urged residents to remain alert and follow safety guidelines during the rainy season to avoid accidents and loss of life.

Kenyans were advised not to walk or drive through moving water due to the danger of drowning or vehicles being swept away by strong currents.

The Meteorological Department also warned against sheltering under trees or near grilled windows during thunderstorms because of the risk posed by lightning and strong winds.

Residents living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas were urged to take extra caution as the rains continue.

Motorists were also advised to drive carefully during heavy rainfall because of slippery roads and poor visibility.

Acting director of the Kenya Meteorological Department Edward Muriuki said the first half of May is expected to remain wet across many regions before conditions gradually become drier later in the month.

“The outlook for May indicates that the second half of the month is likely to be drier than average, implying the cessation of the March-April-May 2026 rainfall season over much of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands and Northeastern Kenya,” he said in a statement.

“The ‘Long Rains’ end in May because the main rain-producing zone near the equator, the Intertropical Convergence Zone, shifts northwards as the sun moves into the Northern Hemisphere. This shift reduces moisture convergence over Kenya, weakening rainfall systems and allowing drier conditions to set in,” he added.

Tags

Kenya Meteorological Department Heavy rains landslides risk of floods

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  3. 6
    Education and Career

    Over 1.1 million learners left out as school funding gap widens

  4. 7
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  6. 9
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  7. 10
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  8. 11
    Health and Wellness

    Duale names five counties leading in SHA fraud, reveals Sh13.2bn loss

  9. 12
    Health and Wellness

    Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

  10. 13
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces three-day Russia–Ukraine ceasefire and prisoner swap deal

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    US prosecutors release new footage of Trump shooting suspect

  12. 15
    Sports

    Volleyball: Kenya Pipeline wins bronze at CAVB