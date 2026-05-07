Kenya issues heavy rainfall advisory as flood risk rises across 30 counties

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall advisory warning that several parts of the country are expected to experience intensified rains between May 7 and May 14, raising fears of flooding, landslides and poor visibility.

In the advisory released on Thursday, the department said rainfall currently being experienced in parts of the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, the Central Highlands and sections of the Southeastern lowlands is expected to intensify to more than 20 millimetres within 24 hours from May 8.

“The intensity is expected to peak between 10th and 13th May 2026 and spread to parts of the Northwestern sector,” the advisory stated.

According to the weather agency, the heavy rains are expected to gradually reduce from May 14, although showers may persist in some regions including the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley and the Central Highlands, including Nairobi.

Counties expected to be affected include Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Kiambu, Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, Nairobi and Narok.

The advisory also listed parts of Turkana, Samburu, Kajiado and Machakos among areas likely to experience the enhanced rainfall.

The department warned residents to remain vigilant, noting that flooding could occur even in areas that may not receive heavy rainfall directly.

“Please remain vigilant for potential floods, flash floods, and poor visibility. Note that flooding may occur even in areas without heavy rainfall, particularly downstream,” the statement said.

Residents were advised against walking or driving through moving water and urged to avoid seeking shelter under trees or near grilled windows because of the risk of lightning strikes.

The meteorological department further cautioned people living in landslide-prone areas, especially along the slopes of the Aberdare Range and Mount Kenya, to exercise extreme caution during the forecast period.

“To ensure your safety, please follow these precautions: Avoid driving or walking through moving water or open fields; Do not seek shelter under trees or near grilled windows to minimize the risk of lightning strikes,” the advisory added.

Kenya has in recent years experienced increasingly erratic weather patterns linked to climate change, with heavy rains often triggering floods, landslides and destruction of infrastructure in vulnerable regions.

Authorities have urged the public to monitor official weather updates and heed safety directives as the rainy conditions continue across the country.