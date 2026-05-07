Kenya pushes irrigation drive as PS Kimotho seeks stronger World Bank partnership

Kenya is ramping up efforts to expand irrigation infrastructure as the government moves to deepen cooperation with development partners in a bid to strengthen food production and protect farmers from climate-related shocks.

Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho said the country is prioritising stronger collaboration with partners such as the World Bank to accelerate delivery of the Kenya Sustainable Irrigation for Resilient Economy programme, which focuses on improving agricultural productivity, water use and rural livelihoods.

He made the remarks on Thursday in Nairobi during talks with World Bank officials led by Regional Practice Director for Water Department Anna Wellenstein, where discussions centred on ongoing implementation of the Kenya Sustainable Irrigation for Resilient Economy (K-RISE) programme.

The programme is designed to support irrigation growth, improve water management systems and strengthen resilience among farming communities through targeted investments.

Kimotho said the initiative is expected to directly improve livelihoods by increasing farm output and supporting farmers facing erratic weather conditions.

“The Farmer-Led Irrigation Development (FLID) programme is directly linked to poverty alleviation, employment creation and improving the livelihoods of farmers across the country,” he said.

“We anticipate a high uptake of the programme because it addresses the real needs of farmers while promoting climate smart agriculture and sustainable food production.”

The K-RISE programme is structured around four key areas, including Farmer-Led Irrigation Development (FLID), improved public and community irrigation schemes, water security and climate-resilient landscapes, and sector coordination.

Officials said the framework is intended to raise agricultural productivity, increase household incomes and build stronger resilience in farming communities.

Kimotho cautioned that successful implementation would depend on coordination across institutions, warning against fragmented efforts.

“We must avoid working in silos,” he noted.

“Coordination among sectors and partners will ensure that programmes are aligned to support farmers realize increased production, value addition and market access.”

He also pointed to the role of County Irrigation Development Units and extension officers, saying they remain critical in delivering support to farmers at the grassroots level.

The government, he added, is exploring ways of strengthening these units to improve service delivery and ensure farmers benefit more effectively from irrigation investments.

The meeting also reviewed water security components of the programme, with emphasis placed on infrastructure development and digital systems to improve monitoring and accountability.

World Bank Director Anna Wellenstein reaffirmed the institution’s support for Kenya’s irrigation agenda, saying the partnership with the State Department for Irrigation remains strong.

“We are encouraged by the Government’s clear vision and ambition in the irrigation sector,” she said.

“The alignment between Kenya’s food security agenda and the World Bank’s priorities on economic and social development presents a strong foundation for impactful investments.”

She added that investments in climate-resilient water systems would improve sustainability of irrigation schemes and strengthen resource management.

Wellenstein also highlighted results-based financing and farmer databases as key tools that would improve tracking of progress and ensure resources reach intended beneficiaries.

Officials said the databases will help improve data on irrigation performance and guide future planning.

The discussions also emphasized closer cooperation between national and county governments, development partners and private sector actors in addressing food insecurity and climate challenges.

Kenya has increasingly turned to irrigation expansion as a way of reducing dependence on rainfall, which has become more unpredictable in recent years.

Government officials maintain that scaling up irrigation infrastructure and improving water access will remain central to achieving food security and rural economic growth.