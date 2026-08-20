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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

irrigation

Counties drive Agriculture growth as horticulture earns Sh216.5bn
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Counties drive Agriculture growth as horticulture earns Sh216.5bn

The report, released on August 6, 2026, shows that the agriculture sector had reinforced its position as the backbone of Kenya's economy, with the value of agricultural output rising from Sh3.64 trillion in 2024 to Sh4.07 trillion in 2025. It attributed the growth to consistent investments by county governments across key agricultural value chains, despite persistent challenges in some subsectors.

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Ruto pledges major investments to unlock Northern Kenya’s potential
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Ruto pledges major investments to unlock Northern Kenya’s potential

Ruto addressed the long-standing perception that northern Kenya is a low-potential area, noting that the government’s investments are meant to change this narrative. Central to these plans is the construction of 50 large dams and more than 1,000 smaller dams across the country, which will provide water for irrigation, food production, and climate resilience.

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Ruto pushes national irrigation plan with 50 new mega dams
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Ruto pushes national irrigation plan with 50 new mega dams

In his State of the Nation Address, the President said limited rainfall can no longer determine the country’s food supply. He noted that just a fraction of Kenya receives enough rain to sustain dependable food production, a situation he said has kept farmers vulnerable to drought cycles.

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