19 Kenyans confirmed dead in Russia-Ukraine war as recruitment figures rise to 291

Kenya has confirmed a growing number of its citizens caught up in the Russia-Ukraine war, with new government figures showing that 19 Kenyans have died after being recruited into the Russian military, even as more cases continue to emerge.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi told Senators that the number of Kenyans linked to the Russian forces has risen from 252 to 291, and warned that the total could still increase as verification from active war zones continues. He said the situation remains fluid due to ongoing reports coming from the battlefield.

Mudavadi expressed concern over how some Kenyans are travelling in secrecy and being drawn into military recruitment through irregular and unregulated channels.

He noted that the government is struggling to keep track of those leaving the country, with some reportedly cutting off communication with their families before resurfacing abroad.

“Our own Kenyans don't even tell their family members when they are leaving; they keep it a secret. I encountered a case myself at the call centre where one family said their daughter had left. She had been in Gikomba for some time, and then she disappeared. The next thing they heard was that she was calling from a foreign country. That means it is not just secrecy from government authorities, but some of them are secretive to the extent of denying their own family members information. This is the complexity of the situation we are dealing with,” he said.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare on Thursday, Mudavadi said the government is still verifying the full scale of Kenyans involved, especially those believed to be on active deployment in the conflict.

He reported that 53 Kenyans have so far been repatriated from the situation, while 19 have been confirmed dead. He added that 42 others are still missing, and two Kenyans are being held as prisoners of war in Ukraine.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary warned that the figures could rise further as more information is gathered from the war front, where access remains highly restricted.

“The number could rise upon further confirmation from the active battlefield where Kenyans are on the frontline fighting Ukrainian forces,” he said.

Mudavadi also defended the limited ability of government officials to intervene directly, saying the conflict zone remains extremely dangerous.

“It is also a war zone; drones are flying all over. You cannot expect Ambassador Mathuki to go to the war zone. It is not that easy. It is a very difficult situation,” he said.

He further told Senators that Kenya is engaging both Russian and Ukrainian authorities in efforts to secure the release of Kenyans caught in the conflict, including those detained or captured during fighting.

Mudavadi said Kenya has also raised concerns with the Russian Embassy over recruitment practices and is pushing for compensation discussions for affected families.

He added that an amnesty allowing Kenyans involved in the conflict to return home has been extended, but warned that the window will not remain open indefinitely.

“The government has extended a measure of amnesty for Kenyans to come home. But going forward, this amnesty will not continue,” Mudavadi warned.

He also said the government is reviewing existing laws to address illegal migration and recruitment into foreign armed groups, as concern grows over Kenyans being lured into conflict zones through unofficial arrangements.