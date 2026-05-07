National Museums announces new entry fees effective May 7

National Museums of Kenya has revised admission fees for museums and heritage sites across the country, with the new charges taking effect from May 7, 2026, as the institution moves to improve visitor services and sustain conservation efforts.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, the museums authority informed visitors that the updated pricing structure would apply across sites managed under its network and advised members of the public to check the new rates through its official communication channels before planning visits.

“The National Museums of Kenya wishes to inform the general public and all our esteemed visitors that there has been a revision of entry fees across our museums and sites,” the notice read. “The new rates will take effect from May 7, 2026.”

The institution said the review of charges is part of ongoing efforts aimed at enhancing service delivery and improving the overall visitor experience at museums and heritage centres under its management.

The changes come after years of varied admission rates across different categories of visitors, with charges depending on the specific museum or heritage site being visited.

Under previous rates, Kenyan adults paid between Sh200 and Sh350 to access major facilities such as the Nairobi National Museum, while charges for children ranged from about Sh100 to Sh200 depending on the location.

East African citizens previously paid up to about Sh500 for adult entry at some sites, while visitors from other African countries and international tourists faced higher charges, with some museums charging more than Sh1,000 and in certain cases over Sh2,000 for adult visitors.

Although the institution did not provide the full revised fee schedule in the notice, the adjustments are expected to affect key attractions under the National Museums of Kenya network, including the Nairobi National Museum, Fort Jesus Museum, Kisumu Museum, Karen Blixen Museum, and several other heritage sites.

The museums authority has in recent years continued reviewing its pricing framework, saying the adjustments are necessary to support maintenance of facilities, preservation of artefacts, and improvement of services offered to visitors.

Previous reviews also introduced different charges based on residency categories as well as combined ticket options for selected museums and sites.

National Museums of Kenya oversees a broad network of museums, monuments, historical landmarks, and heritage sites spread across the country and remains one of the country’s key institutions in the preservation of archaeological, cultural, and natural heritage.

Its facilities include city museums, coastal heritage centres, and prehistoric sites that continue to attract local visitors, school groups, researchers, and international tourists.

The latest fee review is expected to draw attention from players in the tourism sector, particularly because admission charges often influence the number of domestic visitors and school groups visiting museums and heritage sites.

Visitors have been advised to confirm the updated charges through official museum communication platforms before visiting any of the affected sites after the implementation date.