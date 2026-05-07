Autopsy confirms PCEA pastor Ndumia died from head injuries and suffocation

A postmortem carried out on the body of PCEA Reverend Julius Ngari Ndumia has established that he died after suffering severe head injuries that led to oxygen deprivation during a violent attack in Nakuru County.

The examination was done on May 6 by Nakuru pathologist Titus Ngulungu, who confirmed that the cleric had multiple injuries on the head and neck, which caused heavy bleeding and affected his breathing.

The pathologist said the body showed clear signs of assault, including injuries on different parts of the head and neck.

“When we examined the body of the Reverend, his body was bound, and he had injuries, especially to the head both at the front and the back, as well as some injuries to the neck. Those were the most noticeable injuries,” he said.

He added that the most serious injury was found at the back of the head, where there was a deep fracture that pointed to a strong impact from a blunt object.

“The autopsy reveals that he died from severe multiple head injuries. There was a large fracture at the back of the head, likely caused by a blunt object, which led to serious trauma to the brain,” the pathologist added.

According to him, the injuries also led to excessive bleeding and were worsened by pressure applied on the neck, which interfered with normal breathing.

“The cause of death was suffocation due to pressure applied to the neck, which made it impossible for him to breathe properly, a condition we refer to as asphyxiation, alongside the head injuries that caused significant blood loss,” he explained.

The report further indicated that there were marks on the hands and legs, suggesting the pastor may have been restrained before he was killed.

Family spokesperson Francis Mwangi said the relatives had received the findings and expressed confidence in the process, while urging authorities to move with speed.

“We appreciate the support from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the entire team. We are satisfied with the findings and now look forward to quick justice for our loved one,” Mwangi said.

Bahati MP Irene Njoki said the community was now relying on investigators to ensure those behind the killing are arrested and charged.

“He was attacked by unknown people, but we have faith that the government will ensure justice is served for the Reverend,” she said.

Police reports show that Rev Ndumia was killed on the night of May 3 at his residence within the church compound in Tabuga, Nakuru County.

Investigators say the attackers entered the compound during the night, overpowered a security guard, and forced him to direct them to the pastor’s house.

The assailants are said to have restrained both the guard and the pastor before carrying out the attack and later ransacking the house.

The injured guard survived, while the body of the pastor was later found inside the living room with serious wounds.

The Presbyterian Church of East Africa has described the killing as a painful loss that has left the congregation in shock as investigations continue.

Police say the probe into the incident is still ongoing.