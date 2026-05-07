UDA sets 24-hour limit for Ol Kalou nomination disputes

The United Democratic Alliance has moved to tighten its internal dispute handling process ahead of the Ol Kalou parliamentary nominations, setting a strict timeline for handling complaints that may arise from the exercise scheduled for May 8.

In a notice released on May 6, the party said its Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee will remain available to receive and determine any complaints linked to the Member of National Assembly nomination process in Ol Kalou Constituency.

The party further directed that all grievances must be lodged within a 24-hour window after results are declared or after any nomination decision that triggers a dispute.

The announcement comes after communication from the party’s National Elections Board confirming that the nominations will take place across all polling centres within the constituency, as preparations intensify for the upcoming by-election in Nyandarua County.

“Notice is hereby given that the UDA Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee shall be available to receive, hear and determine all disputes relating to the Ol Kalou Constituency Member of National Assembly nomination process,” the statement reads.

The party also set out clear channels for submitting complaints, indicating that aggrieved parties may file their cases either physically or through the official email address provided by the committee.

“All electoral disputes should be lodged before the ENDRC within twenty-four hours upon declaration of results or nomination decision giving rise to the respective dispute,” the notice states.

According to the party, the strict timelines are intended to ensure disputes are handled quickly, preventing delays that could interfere with preparations for the by-election campaign period. The structure is also aimed at maintaining order and continuity after the nomination exercise.

Under Kenyan electoral laws, political parties are required to maintain internal dispute resolution systems to handle nomination-related complaints before such matters can be taken to bodies such as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission or the courts.

The Ol Kalou contest has attracted a high level of attention, with multiple aspirants seeking the party ticket. As has been the case in past party nominations, competition has often triggered disagreements over voting procedures, tallying processes, and candidate eligibility, making dispute handling mechanisms central to the process.

By introducing a 24-hour limit for filing complaints, the party is seeking to speed up resolution of any issues and keep its electoral timetable on track as it prepares for the by-election.

In earlier nomination exercises, the party has consistently stressed fairness, openness, and adherence to internal rules, saying this is key in building trust among aspirants and supporters.

The Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee is expected to review complaints, examine evidence presented by involved parties, and issue decisions within the timelines outlined in the party’s nomination framework.