UDA halts Tana River grassroots elections indefinitely

A planned political exercise in Tana River County has been put on hold after the United Democratic Alliance moved to suspend its grassroots elections that had attracted growing interest from party members and aspirants ahead of the scheduled vote.

The party’s National Elections Board (NEB) confirmed the decision in a notice dated April 30, 2026, saying the elections would no longer proceed on May 2, 2026 as earlier planned and would instead remain suspended indefinitely.

“Notice is hereby given that the UDA National Elections Board has postponed the Tana River County grassroots elections which had been scheduled for 2nd May 2026… until further notice,” said NEB Chairman Anthony Mwaura.

The announcement has now halted campaigns that had gained momentum across the county, with contestants having already begun engaging supporters and preparing for the internal party contest.

No explanation was given for the sudden change, leaving party members and aspirants in uncertainty as they await clarity on the next steps.

The NEB, however, called on all involved to remain composed as the party works on fresh communication regarding the exercise.

“All members, leaders, aspirants, and stakeholders are requested to take note of this development and await further communication. The party appreciates your understanding and continued cooperation,” Mwaura added.

The postponement is expected to affect political activity within the county, where the grassroots vote was seen as an important step in shaping local party leadership structures.

Attention now shifts to whether the party will announce a revised timetable soon or extend the delay further as internal preparations continue.

UDA has in recent months been conducting similar grassroots elections in different parts of the country as part of efforts to strengthen its internal organisation ahead of future political contests, although some regions have experienced delays and adjustments along the way.