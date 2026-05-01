Muslim leaders call for urgent action over violence along Garissa–Kitui boundary

The National Muslim Leaders Forum (NAMLEF) has raised alarm over escalating violence along the Garissa–Kitui border.

NAMLEF has warned of a deteriorating security situation following recent deadly clashes between communities.

In a statement seen by Radio Generation on May 1, 2026, the organisation expressed “deep concern” over a cycle of retaliatory attacks that have resulted in loss of life, destruction of businesses, and disruption of transport.

The umbrella body that brings together Muslim scholars, community leaders, and professionals said reports indicate that shops were burned and movement in the area was effectively paralysed, what NAMLEF described as a “dangerous collapse of law and order.”

The clerics extended condolences to families who lost loved ones in the clashes and expressed solidarity with traders whose businesses were destroyed.

“Every life lost is a tragedy,” the statement read in parts, condemning the destruction of property as a violation of livelihoods.

NAMLEF called on political, community, and religious leaders in both Garissa and Kitui counties to exercise restraint and provide clear leadership to de-escalate tensions.

It urged leaders to discourage youth from engaging in violence and instead promote dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

The Muslim leaders underscored the long history of interaction between the affected communities. The organisation emphasised that the current hostility departs from years of peaceful relations and trade.

It warned against “criminal elements” exploiting divisions and urged residents to return to a spirit of unity and good neighbourliness.

The group also appealed for immediate intervention by national authorities. It called on the Ministry of Interior to deploy additional security personnel and ensure the safety of the Nairobi–Garissa highway.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has been encouraged to initiate grassroots reconciliation efforts.

It further tasked security agencies with bringing perpetrators of violence and arson to justice.

NAMLEF reaffirmed its readiness to facilitate dialogue and mediation efforts aimed at restoring peace in the region.

“Let us choose life over death, and dialogue over destruction.”