Atwoli renews push for Ruto to fast-track labour treaties

Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli has stepped up pressure on President William Ruto to fast-track the approval of key international labour agreements, warning that continued delays are weakening worker protections in Kenya.

Speaking during the 61st Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County on Friday, Atwoli urged the government to urgently adopt International Labour Organisation Convention 189 and Convention 190, which focus on protecting domestic workers and addressing violence and harassment at the workplace.

He reminded the President that a commitment had been made during the 2025 Labour Day celebrations to push the ratification process forward, but said little progress has been achieved so far.

Atwoli said the two conventions are already widely adopted in many countries and represent basic labour protections that Kenya should not delay any further.

“Your Excellency, to protect our domestic workers, let us also ratify ILO Convention 190, which addresses both harassment and violence in the workplace,”

“ These two conventions, ILO Convention 189 and Convention 190, have been ratified by many countries around the world. Therefore, anyone frustrating the ratification of these conventions is, in effect, frustrating the efforts of your government,” Atwoli said.

He also faulted the Ministry of Labour, saying it has been slowing down processes that are critical for improving labour standards in the country.

Atwoli maintained that adopting the conventions would help Kenya align with global labour standards and strengthen protections for vulnerable workers, especially domestic workers and those in the informal sector.

The renewed call comes as labour unions continue pushing for wider reforms on wages, workplace safety, and stronger protections for informal workers across the country.