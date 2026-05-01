Kenya eyes export boost as China opens market with zero tariffs

Kenyan exporters are set to gain expanded access to one of the world’s largest consumer markets following China’s decision to grant zero-tariff treatment to goods from African countries with diplomatic ties, including Kenya.

In a statement issued by the Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary, Lee Kinyanjui, the move, which takes effect immediately, presents a major opportunity for Kenyan businesses to scale exports and improve foreign exchange earnings.

The arrangement is anchored under the Kenya–China Early Harvest Agreement and is expected to benefit approximately 98.2 percent of Kenyan exports.

“This marks a decisive new chapter for Kenya’s export growth and presents an immediate opportunity for Kenyan businesses to expand exports, increase earnings, and penetrate one of the world’s largest consumer markets,” the CS said.

The development comes against the backdrop of a persistent trade imbalance between the two countries.

In 2025, Kenya imported goods worth USD 5.19 billion from China, while exports stood at approximately USD 130.68 million, resulting in a deficit exceeding USD 5.06 billion.

“With the agreement in place, Kenya has a clear pathway to narrow this imbalance, boost foreign exchange inflows, and support job creation across key sectors,” the statement added.

The government has identified agriculture and horticulture as key sectors poised to benefit, with products such as tea, coffee, avocados, macadamia nuts and fresh produce listed among priority exports.

Minerals including titanium ores, zirconium, and manganese, alongside value-added products like leather, natural resins and processed agricultural goods, are also expected to gain traction in the Chinese market.

Exporters, however, have been urged to comply with strict market requirements to fully capitalize on the opportunity.

These include mandatory registration with both Kenyan authorities and China’s General Administration of Customs, adherence to sanitary and phytosanitary standards, and proper product labeling in Chinese.

“Exporters must meet key requirements, including registration, standards compliance, labelling, traceability, and complete export documentation to benefit from the zero-tariff framework,” the ministry stated.

The government noted that institutions are working closely with exporters to ensure readiness and facilitate access to the Chinese market. Efforts are also underway to streamline certification and customs processes.

“Government institutions are working closely with exporters to ensure they are certified, market-ready, and well-positioned to access the Chinese market,” the statement said, adding that reforms aim to ensure “zero tariffs are matched by seamless market access.”

CS Kinyanjui called on Kenyan businesses to act swiftly and strategically to seize the opportunity.

“Kenyan businesses are called upon to act decisively by scaling production for export markets, investing in value addition and processing, strengthening compliance with international standards, and establishing direct linkages with Chinese buyers,” he said.

The ministry further encouraged exporters to seek guidance from the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) for market access support and compliance procedures.