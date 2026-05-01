Antoine Moses breaks world record with 47,460 mangroves in 24 hours

A new global tree-planting milestone has been set at Kenya’s coast after Antoine Moses planted 47,460 mangrove propagules within 24 hours at Tudor Creek in Mombasa County, marking a fresh Guinness World Record and drawing attention to the country’s growing role in environmental restoration.

The Kenya Forest Service confirmed the record on Friday, stating that the effort was completed at exactly 08:01 hours following what it described as a relentless 24-hour stretch that tested both physical strength and mental endurance.

Officials said the moment the final count was verified sparked celebrations at the site, with participants hailing it as more than just a record but “a powerful symbol of commitment to environmental restoration”.

The planting exercise took place in Tudor Creek, a key coastal ecosystem where mangroves are vital for protecting shorelines, supporting marine life and storing carbon. These forests act as natural barriers against erosion and storms, yet they remain under threat from human activity and climate change.

The record attempt brought together the Kenya Forest Service, local communities and conservation groups, including Earthlungs, in a coordinated effort that highlighted the importance of joint action in restoring degraded environments. Authorities said the initiative helped place a global spotlight on mangrove conservation and the urgent need to rebuild fragile coastal ecosystems.

KFS noted that the achievement comes at a time when countries around the world are stepping up efforts to address climate change through tree planting and ecosystem restoration. The agency said the success showed how collaboration between government bodies, communities and conservation partners can drive meaningful environmental action.

Senior officials attended the closing ceremony, among them the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Forestry, Eng. Gitonga Mugambi, CBS. Representatives from the Ministry of Environment, the Kenya Forest Research Institute and other partners were also present, underlining the role of coordinated efforts in tackling environmental challenges.

The new record follows ongoing global attention around large-scale planting initiatives, with Guinness World Records still reviewing a separate attempt by Kenyan athlete Hillary Kibiwott. His effort involved planting 23,326 trees in 24 hours in Elgeyo-Marakwet, setting a benchmark linked to Moses’ earlier land-based record.

Moses’ latest achievement has further raised the profile of tree planting as a tool for climate action, especially in coastal areas where mangroves play a major role in carbon storage and protecting communities. These ecosystems also support fisheries by providing breeding grounds for marine species, making them important for livelihoods along the coast.

Kenya has, in recent years expanded programmes aimed at restoring mangrove forests as part of wider efforts to strengthen climate resilience and conserve the environment. KFS said the new record reinforces the country’s commitment to nature-based solutions and restoring degraded landscapes.

Officials described the achievement as a display of “resilience, purpose, and environmental leadership on the world stage”, noting that the 24-hour exercise required constant coordination and sustained effort from all involved.

Conservation groups added that while such large-scale planting efforts raise awareness, the long-term success of restoration depends on the survival of the trees, proper monitoring and continued involvement of local communities.

Tudor Creek, where the planting took place, is part of a wider coastal system that has faced pressure from development, pollution and environmental change. Ongoing restoration work in the area aims to rebuild mangrove cover, improve biodiversity and strengthen natural protection against coastal erosion.