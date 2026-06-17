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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Mangrove restoration

Antoine Moses breaks world record with 47,460 mangroves in 24 hours
News

Antoine Moses breaks world record with 47,460 mangroves in 24 hours

The planting exercise took place in Tudor Creek, a key coastal ecosystem where mangroves are vital for protecting shorelines, supporting marine life and storing carbon. These forests act as natural barriers against erosion and storms, yet they remain under threat from human activity and climate change.

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