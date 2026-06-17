Coast
Kindiki urges urgent protection of oceans at first Africa-hosted global ocean summit
Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki stressed that the blue economy should be anchored on sustainability rather than exploitation
Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki stressed that the blue economy should be anchored on sustainability rather than exploitation
The planting exercise took place in Tudor Creek, a key coastal ecosystem where mangroves are vital for protecting shorelines, supporting marine life and storing carbon. These forests act as natural barriers against erosion and storms, yet they remain under threat from human activity and climate change.
Kenya Forest Service (KFS) says its ongoing mangrove restoration at Mirarani in Tudor, Mombasa, is guided by assessments of hydrology, salinity and elevation, using national guidelines to support long-term ecosystem recovery.