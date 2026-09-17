Guterres calls for de-escalation, ceasefires and AI guardrails before UN General Assembly week
Guterres placed the Middle East among the immediate priorities for international action, calling for de-escalation and protection of civilians
Guterres placed the Middle East among the immediate priorities for international action, calling for de-escalation and protection of civilians
Since 2021, the bank has generated Sh7.9 billion in cumulative sustainable finance revenue, driven by demand for solutions supporting climate resilience, financial inclusion and long-term growth.
Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Barasa noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change, through the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), had completed a nationwide environmental health risk assessment under the Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Programme between 2020 and 2025, with support from the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility
The deals will strengthen skills development, innovation, and climate action while opening new opportunities for trade and investment, cooperation on healthcare, multilateral reform, and regional peace
World Environment Day is observed every year on June 5 under the United Nations Environment Programme, and has grown into a global platform for environmental awareness since its establishment in 1972 and first celebration in 1973, now involving more than 150 countries.
Speaking during Mother’s Day celebrations in Karen, Second Lady Joyce Kithure urged leaders and citizens to support women through economic and social empowerment, saying it strengthens families, education and resilient communities across Kenya.
The planting exercise took place in Tudor Creek, a key coastal ecosystem where mangroves are vital for protecting shorelines, supporting marine life and storing carbon. These forests act as natural barriers against erosion and storms, yet they remain under threat from human activity and climate change.
Senior government officials said the SaniBook responds to a problem Kenya has faced for years, where good sanitation ideas exist but are not properly recorded, shared or expanded to benefit more communities.
Chinese and African experts at UNEA-7 in Nairobi urged greater investment in renewable energy, saying clean power is vital to climate action, economic growth and sustainable livelihoods across Africa.