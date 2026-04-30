KFS defends Mirarani mangrove restoration, cites science-led approach

Kenya Forest Service has defended the ongoing mangrove rehabilitation at the Mirarani site in Tudor, Mombasa County, saying the exercise is guided by scientific assessments and not random planting, amid questions over how the site and tree species were selected.

The agency says the restoration work is based on detailed environmental studies that looked at key coastal conditions before any planting began, with the aim of ensuring long-term recovery of the mangrove ecosystem rather than focusing on short-term planting numbers.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Kenya Forest Service said experts carried out detailed assessments of tidal hydrology, elevation, salinity levels, and historical ecosystem conditions before initiating any planting.

The findings were used to determine the site’s suitability for mangrove restoration and to inform key ecological decisions guiding the rehabilitation process.

Mangrove vegetation at Mirarani site in Tudor, Mombasa County. PHOTO/KFS Mangrove vegetation at Mirarani site in Tudor, Mombasa County. PHOTO/KFS

The agency said this approach is consistent with global best practice, which emphasises that successful mangrove restoration depends on understanding environmental and hydrological conditions before planting begins.

KFS also said species selection has been carefully matched to specific microhabitats within the site, ensuring that each area supports the most suitable type of mangrove growth.

Mangrove vegetation at Mirarani site in Tudor, Mombasa County. PHOTO/KFS

The service stressed that it is applying the principle of “right species, right site,” ensuring that the trees being planted are naturally suited to the conditions found at Mirarani.

KFS noted that the work is being implemented under national policy frameworks, including the Mangrove Ecosystem Restoration Guidelines (2025) and the National Mangrove Ecosystem Management Plan (2017–2027).

Mirarani Site where Mangrove restoration happening in Tudor, Mombasa County. PHOTO/KFS Mirarani Site where Mangrove restoration happening in Tudor, Mombasa County. PHOTO/KFS

According to the agency, these frameworks place emphasis on ecosystem health, water flow patterns, and long-term monitoring instead of focusing only on the number of trees planted.

It added that this reflects a shift in restoration practice where success is measured by how well ecosystems recover and sustain themselves over time, not just planting activity.

KFS also drew examples from other countries to show how science-led restoration can achieve large-scale results.

It pointed to Senegal, where community-led programmes have led to the planting of over 79 million mangrove trees across more than 350 villages, saying this shows the value of coordinated local involvement in restoration efforts.

The agency also highlighted Pakistan’s Sindh Forest Department, which together with partners planted over 847 million mangroves between 2013 and 2021, describing it as one of the largest mangrove restoration programmes globally.

KFS said these cases demonstrate that large-scale planting can succeed when supported by structured planning and scientific guidance.

The Mirarani project, the agency added, is part of its wider “Adopt a Forest initiative,” which brings together stakeholders while maintaining technical oversight in restoration work.

KFS said the programme is designed to strengthen long-term care of coastal ecosystems while ensuring that scientific standards are followed throughout the process.

It further said monitoring and adaptive management remain key parts of the project, focusing on survival rates, ecosystem recovery, and resilience over time.

The agency maintained that the Mirarani mangrove restoration reflects a structured and policy-guided approach, supported by national frameworks, technical expertise, and lessons from international experiences.

It added that public participation remains part of the process, helping to build shared responsibility in protecting coastal environments.

KFS concluded that its priority is to ensure the restoration work is sustainable, scientifically sound, and able to deliver long-term ecological benefits for both coastal communities and the environment.