SGR earnings hit Sh21.4 billion as freight and passenger numbers rise

SGR earnings climbed to Sh21.4 billion in 2025, lifted by stronger freight movement and a rise in passenger demand, as improved rail operations and added train services during busy travel periods boosted overall performance.

The Standard Gauge Railway’s revenue growth was supported by a 12.3 per cent increase in cargo volumes, alongside a steady rise in passenger numbers that reached 2.7 million over the year, strengthening total returns from both segments.

The improved performance was also linked to expanded train services, particularly during peak holiday seasons when travel demand surged, helping to move more passengers and goods across the network.

Freight operations remained a key driver of income, with increased cargo handling contributing to higher earnings, while passenger services also posted gains due to more frequent and better-timed trips.

According to the latest figures, the combined growth in freight and passenger transport helped push overall revenue higher compared to the previous year, showing a stronger recovery in rail activity.

Cargo volumes recorded a 12.3 per cent rise, reflecting improved movement of goods between the Port of Mombasa and inland destinations, which continued to support trade flows across the country.

Passenger traffic also expanded, with 2.7 million travellers using the service in 2025, driven by more reliable schedules and increased availability of trains during high-demand periods.

The performance marks an improvement in rail transport activity, with both freight and passenger segments contributing to the upward revenue trend seen during the year.