Interior Ministry dismisses claims linking Murkomen to Sh20 billion Runda land row

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has strongly rejected claims linking Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to an alleged Sh20 billion land dispute in Runda, Kiambu County, saying the reports are false, misleading and based on speculation.

In a statement issued on April 22, 2026, the ministry said the allegations circulating in a section of the media had no factual basis and accused the publication of spreading unverified claims against the Cabinet Secretary.

“The attention of the Cabinet Secretary has been drawn to the wild and false allegations circulating in one of the dailies purporting to implicate him in a land dispute,” the statement read. “We condemn, in the strongest terms possible, the publication of the false story.”

The ministry further clarified that Murkomen has no connection whatsoever to the disputed property, stressing that he has no personal or official interest in it.

“The Cabinet Secretary does not have an iota of personal interest in the property” and has “no knowledge of the purported land, its location or the presence of a land dispute.”

It also moved to correct what it described as misconceptions about the role of the Interior Cabinet Secretary in policing matters, stating that operational duties are not part of his mandate.

“The Cabinet Secretary does not carry out police patrols as purported by the petitioner,” the statement added, noting that his responsibility is limited to providing policy direction through the Inspector General of Police.

The clarification comes after reports linked Murkomen, alongside Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Gatundu North MP Elijah Kururia, to claims surrounding the handling of a long-running land dispute involving a 300-acre parcel in Runda.

According to the disputed report, the land is valued at about Sh20 billion and has been the subject of a prolonged ownership conflict involving members of the Mbugua family.

The family, which is among the petitioners, alleges that more than 200 people have taken over the land, with claims that some influential individuals and security officers may have been involved in the occupation.

They also accuse police officers in Kiambu County of failing to act on their complaints and further claim that parts of the land were irregularly transferred to a private company.

However, Murkomen has firmly denied any involvement, insisting that his office does not interfere in day-to-day police operations and that enforcement actions are carried out within established law enforcement procedures, not political direction.

The ministry has now called on the Inspector General of Police and relevant investigative agencies to urgently look into the matter and ensure that lawful landowners are protected from unlawful occupation.