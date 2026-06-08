Roble Nuno takes over as CRA boss following swearing-in

Roble Nuno has been sworn in as the new Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA), ushering in a new leadership chapter at the commission.

Nuno assumes the role following a competitive recruitment process, bringing more than 30 years of experience in public service at both national and county government levels.

"In comes a seasoned leader with a wealth of experience spanning over 30 years in Public service, rising through the ranks in both the National and county governments," CRA said.

He previously served as the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance and Treasury in Garissa County and as Director of Fiscal Affairs at the CRA. Before his appointment, he was serving as Acting CEO, where he oversaw the commission’s operations during the transition period.

He holds a Master of Business Administration (Finance) from Kenyatta University, a Bachelor of Business Administration (Finance and Accounting) from Kenya Methodist University, and is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K). He is also a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya and the Institute of Internal Auditors.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by CRA Chairperson Mary W. Chebukati, commissioners, staff, family members, and other stakeholders.

The commission congratulated Nuno on his appointment and expressed confidence in his leadership as he undertakes the constitutional mandate of the CRA.