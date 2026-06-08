Assault! LSK condemns arrest of ex-CJ Maraga during Nairobi National Park protest

The President of the Law Society of Kenya, Charles Kanjama, has condemned the reported arrest of former Chief Justice David Maraga and other protesters during a peaceful demonstration along Lang’ata Road opposing a proposed car park development within a section of Nairobi National Park.

In a statement posted on X on June 8, 2026, Kanjama described the incident as an assault on constitutional freedoms.

“The Law Society of Kenya strongly condemns the shocking arrest of Chief Justice Emeritus @dkmaraga and environmental activists protesting the irregular allocation of 76 acres of Nairobi National Park. Bundling a retired head of our Judiciary into a police vehicle for peacefully opposing a Sh42 Billion project, reportedly pushed through without public participation, is a direct assault on the civic space guaranteed under Article 37 of the Constitution,” Kanjama said.

He added that the LSK would not stand by while the police force is allegedly used against constitutional defenders.

“The LSK will not stand by while police force is weaponized against constitutional defenders,” he stated.

Kanjama said the society had dispatched a legal team to Lang’ata Police Station to seek the unconditional release of the activists. He also praised Maraga for reportedly refusing to leave custody until all those arrested alongside him were released.

The senior advocate called for an immediate end to the harassment of civic actors and demanded a transparent public audit of the proposed Bomas expansion plan.

“LSK remains firmly on the frontlines to protect our laws and our land,” he said.

Maraga was among environmental activists, conservationists and concerned citizens who had gathered outside the park to protest plans they say threaten one of Kenya’s most important wildlife habitats.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show the former Chief Justice being escorted into a police vehicle alongside other demonstrators.

The incident drew criticism from rights groups, including Amnesty International Kenya, which expressed solidarity with the protesters and called for greater public participation in decisions affecting the country's environmental heritage.

However, police denied arresting the group, saying they had facilitated their movement from the road to the police station to enable them to formally present their petition.

In a statement, Amnesty said Nairobi National Park belongs to all Kenyans and should not be subjected to decisions made without adequate public participation.

“We want to categorically state that Nairobi National Park is not for sale; our public spaces, our environment and our rights cannot be traded away behind closed doors,” the organization said.