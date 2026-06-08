Kenya bags top award at Huawei ICT competition in China

Kenya has achieved a major milestone in global technology and innovation after Team Kenya secured the country's first-ever Grand Prize at the Huawei ICT Competition 2025–2026 Global Final held in Shenzhen, China.

The top honour was won by the Kenyan team competing in the Cloud Category, comprising Kevin Tuei, Catherine Atieno, Brian Ngugi Kamau, and Salem Kim Lumumba.

Kenya also earned recognition in other categories, with an all-female team consisting of Esther Wairimu, Joan Nkatha, Melane Minayo, and Faith Mosonik receiving the Women in Technology Award.

Meanwhile, Denzel Nzinga, Robert Wambua, and Joy Wairimu secured First Prize in the Network Category, further cementing Kenya's strong showing at the global competition.

The Huawei ICT Competition is one of the world's largest technology contests, bringing together students from universities and higher learning institutions across the globe to compete in areas such as cloud computing, networking, artificial intelligence, and digital innovation.

Kenya's performance at this year's finals marks a significant breakthrough for the country's technology sector and highlights the increasing competitiveness of Kenyan students in the global digital economy.

Reacting to the achievement, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi hailed the students for making history and flying the country's flag high on the international stage.

"Team Kenya delivered an outstanding performance at the Huawei ICT Competition 2025–2026 Global Final in Shenzhen, China, securing the country's first-ever Grand Prize in the competition's ten-year history," Mudavadi said.

He said the achievement reflects the talent, innovation, and determination of Kenyan youth and demonstrates the country's growing capabilities in information and communication technology.

Mudavadi also linked the success to the strengthening partnership between Kenya and China in technology, innovation, and skills development, adding that the students had made the nation proud.

The victory comes as Kenya continues to invest in digital skills, innovation, and technology-driven education as part of efforts to position the country as a leading ICT hub in Africa.