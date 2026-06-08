Kenya bags top award at Huawei ICT competition in China
The top honour was won by the Kenyan team competing in the Cloud Category, comprising Kevin Tuei, Catherine Atieno, Brian Ngugi Kamau, and Salem Kim Lumumba.
The top honour was won by the Kenyan team competing in the Cloud Category, comprising Kevin Tuei, Catherine Atieno, Brian Ngugi Kamau, and Salem Kim Lumumba.
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said on Sunday that official negotiations are set to begin following announcements in early 2026 when he visited New Delhi for an official visit.
He said that 47 Kenyans have been rescued with the assistance of the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, while two remain as prisoners of war in Ukraine.
Speaking at the close of the 19th Ambassadors’ Conference on Monday, he outlined plans to introduce legislation that would formalize performance management across the public service, aligning both the Executive and Parliament under a unified legal framework.
Appearing before the Senate Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations on Monday, he emphasized that Kenya must focus on improving infrastructure, affordable housing, and sanitation within the capital rather than attempting to create a new city.
As part of the agreement, Kenya’s embassy in Moscow has been granted consular access to nationals in hospitals and civilian facilities to support the repatriation of the injured and facilitate “the dignified return of the remains of those who have lost their lives.”
Mudavadi also addressed a recent court decision that questioned the legality of ANC’s merger with UDA. He brushed off the ruling, saying it had no practical effect on the political direction already taken by his supporters.
Kenya is preparing to host the Africa–France Summit in May, becoming the first non-Francophone African country to do so since the forum began in 1973. The summit is expected to attract more than 5,000 delegates from across the world.
The Prime Cabinet Secretary said the ongoing public debate around the Singapore model is healthy, especially as Kenya heads into 2026, three years after the Kenya Kwanza administration took office. He said questioning, debating and refining ideas is part of building a strong national vision.
According to the Health CS, calling for a referendum on matters currently under parliamentary scrutiny could undermine lawful processes and create unnecessary uncertainty.
At the service held at the Approved School grounds, Mudavadi said the Government recognizes the important role played by faith leaders in shaping communities. He reminded the gathering that the State does not take this partnership lightly.
Senators listed recent incidents involving Kenyans who have been tortured, killed or detained in Uganda, Tanzania and parts of the Middle East, saying these cases show a pattern of government inaction.
The Prime Cabinet Secretary hailed the transfer as a monumental step toward justice for the Maasai, whose heritage and coexistence with wildlife date back centuries. He praised the unity among leaders and residents from Kajiado, Narok, and Samburu, saying their collective stand reflects the true spirit of the Maa people.
Mudavadi also underlined the importance of devolved efforts, saying that counties are best positioned to implement programmes that directly benefit farmers on the ground. He pledged his office’s continued support to ensure effective coordination between national and county governments to bridge policy and practice.
PCS Mudavadi noted that the government is taking deliberate measures to strengthen the electoral process while respecting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s independence.
Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi welcomed the partnership after talks with Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.
The Phantom will allow Mudavadi to communicate directly with Kenyans, sharing not just achievements but the ideals and goals that guide his public service
PCS Mudavadi maintained that Kenya’s foreign policy will remain independent and firm, and the country will not be dictated to on who it can engage with globally
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the government is pursuing every possible diplomatic channel to bring home Kenyans detained abroad.
The embassy was inaugurated on Monday by Kenya’s Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.