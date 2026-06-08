Shujaa's Division Two status confirmed after Bordeaux 7s drama

The Kenya national men's rugby sevens team, Shujaa, will compete in the HSBC SVNS Division Two for the 2026/27 season after finishing 11th at the Bordeaux Sevens in France.

Their survival was confirmed following a 26-7 victory over Uruguay and the USA's 17-14 win over Fiji in the fifth-place playoff on Sunday at Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux.

Kevin Wambua's charges endured a disappointing campaign in Bordeaux, coming just days after an eighth-place finish in Valladolid. Kenya began their Bordeaux campaign in Pool A alongside Fiji, South Africa and Great Britain.

Shujaa opened the tournament on Friday with a 31-12 loss to Fiji before suffering a heavy 26-5 defeat to South Africa later in the day.

On Saturday, Great Britain beat Kenya 14-5, a result that sent Wambua's men into the ninth-place playoffs against Germany. However, they suffered another setback, losing 7-5 to the Germans for their fourth consecutive defeat in France.

The results created a tense atmosphere both back home and within the team camp, as Kenya's fate hinged on Sunday's matches. Shujaa needed to beat Uruguay in the 11th-place playoff and hope the USA defeated Fiji in the fifth-place final to secure their place in Division Two for next season.

In the crucial encounter, Vincent Onyala, John Okoth, David Nyagige and Brian Tanga each scored a try as Kenya defeated Uruguay 26-7 to finish 11th. Their survival was later confirmed when the USA edged Fiji 17-14.

Despite retaining their Division Two status, Kenya's ambition had been to earn promotion to Division One. However, a season marked by inconsistent performances fell short of that target.

Coach Kevin Wambua will now return to the drawing board as Shujaa seek to rebuild and mount a stronger challenge next season. While their Division One dream remains on hold, a combination of their victory over Uruguay and the USA's triumph over Fiji ensured Kenya lives to fight another day in the HSBC SVNS Division Two competition.