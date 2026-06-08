Shujaa's Division Two status confirmed after Bordeaux 7s drama

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Shujaa's Division Two status confirmed after Bordeaux 7s drama
Kenya Sevens side Shujaa at the Hong Kong 7s. PHOTO/Kenya Sevens
In Summary

Their survival was confirmed following a 26-7 victory over Uruguay and the USA's 17-14 win over Fiji in the fifth-place playoff on Sunday at Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux.

The Kenya national men's rugby sevens team, Shujaa, will compete in the HSBC SVNS Division Two for the 2026/27 season after finishing 11th at the Bordeaux Sevens in France.

Their survival was confirmed following a 26-7 victory over Uruguay and the USA's 17-14 win over Fiji in the fifth-place playoff on Sunday at Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux.

Kevin Wambua's charges endured a disappointing campaign in Bordeaux, coming just days after an eighth-place finish in Valladolid. Kenya began their Bordeaux campaign in Pool A alongside Fiji, South Africa and Great Britain.

Shujaa opened the tournament on Friday with a 31-12 loss to Fiji before suffering a heavy 26-5 defeat to South Africa later in the day.

On Saturday, Great Britain beat Kenya 14-5, a result that sent Wambua's men into the ninth-place playoffs against Germany. However, they suffered another setback, losing 7-5 to the Germans for their fourth consecutive defeat in France.

The results created a tense atmosphere both back home and within the team camp, as Kenya's fate hinged on Sunday's matches. Shujaa needed to beat Uruguay in the 11th-place playoff and hope the USA defeated Fiji in the fifth-place final to secure their place in Division Two for next season.

In the crucial encounter, Vincent Onyala, John Okoth, David Nyagige and Brian Tanga each scored a try as Kenya defeated Uruguay 26-7 to finish 11th. Their survival was later confirmed when the USA edged Fiji 17-14.

Despite retaining their Division Two status, Kenya's ambition had been to earn promotion to Division One. However, a season marked by inconsistent performances fell short of that target.

Coach Kevin Wambua will now return to the drawing board as Shujaa seek to rebuild and mount a stronger challenge next season. While their Division One dream remains on hold, a combination of their victory over Uruguay and the USA's triumph over Fiji ensured Kenya lives to fight another day in the HSBC SVNS Division Two competition.

Tags

HSBC 7s Shujaa 7s Bordeaux 7s Fiji7s

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