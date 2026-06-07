Ruto pledges Sh10 million to Gor Mahia after 2025/26 KPL crown

Sports · David Abonyo ·
Ruto pledges Sh10 million to Gor Mahia after 2025/26 KPL crown
President William Ruto speaking during the trophy presentation by Gor Mahia FC at State House,Nairobi on June 7,2026.PHOTO/PCS
In Summary

Speaking during the trophy presentation on Sunday, the President announced direct cash incentives for players as well as a multimillion-shilling boost for the club, saying the government would continue supporting Kenyan football development.

President William Ruto has pledged financial rewards to Gor Mahia FC after the club secured its 22nd FKF Premier League title, hailing the team’s “excellence, resilience and consistency” during a celebration held at State House, Nairobi.

Speaking during the trophy presentation on Sunday, the President announced direct cash incentives for players as well as a multimillion-shilling boost for the club, saying the government would continue supporting Kenyan football development.

“I personally will give each player in this room before we head for lunch Sh100,000,” said President Ruto. “I will also send Sh10 million to your club accounts so that you can also sort other things.”

President William Ruto presides over a trophy presentation ceremony by 2025/26 KPL Champions, Gor Mahia FC, at State House, Nairobi on June 7, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS

The announcement came as Gor Mahia marked a record-extending league triumph that Ruto described as a testament to the club’s dominance in Kenyan football.

He praised the team for reclaiming the title after losing it the previous season, calling their response one of “determination, discipline, and belief.”

“Only a year ago you relinquished the title, yet instead of accepting disappointment, you responded with determination, discipline, and belief. You reclaimed the crown and reminded the nation why the name Gor Mahia remains synonymous with success,” he said.

The President further applauded individual and technical achievements within the club, including recognition at the end-of-season awards where Coach of the Season Charles Akono and Most Valuable Player Enoch Morisson were honoured.

“Your success was further reflected during the end-of-season awards, where your achievements were recognized through individual excellence,” he noted, adding that such honours reflected “quality leadership and professionalism” across the club.

Ruto said Gor Mahia’s success goes beyond club football, describing it as a contribution to national team development and Kenya’s wider sporting ambitions. He praised the club for consistently supplying players to the national team and competing in continental tournaments.

“Your success is therefore not only a victory for your club, but also a victory for football in Kenya,” he said.

The President also used the occasion to restate the government’s commitment to expanding sports infrastructure across the country, citing ongoing and planned stadium projects aimed at nurturing talent nationwide.

He said the facilities would go beyond sporting use to include commercial spaces such as gyms, restaurants, shops, and ICT hubs, describing them as “whole commercial ecosystems” designed to sustain activity beyond match days.

“We are building a commercial ecosystem that supports sports and gives sports visibility,” he said.

Ruto urged the club to represent Kenya strongly in continental competitions, saying the government would continue backing sports development as part of a broader national strategy to nurture talent and strengthen professionalism in athletics and football.

Tags

Ruto Gor Mahia FC FKF Premier League Sports infrastructure Kenyan football State House Nairobi Charles Akono Enoch Morisson

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