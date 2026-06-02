Boniface Mwangi accuses Ruto of Ignoring court orders over U.S.-linked Ebola facility

Presidential aspirant and activist Boniface Mwangi has accused President William Ruto of disregarding constitutional procedures, parliamentary oversight and court directives in the government's pursuit of a controversial health facility linked to Ebola preparedness and backed by the United States.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday, Mwangi claimed the proposed facility was being advanced without following the required legal and public approval processes, arguing that the project appeared to serve foreign interests rather than Kenya's national priorities.

According to Mwangi, any agreement involving such a facility should first have been subjected to discussions within Cabinet and later presented before Parliament for approval before implementation could begin.

“I think the President is here working as an Uncle Tom errand boy, so he's here defending American interests,” Mwangi said. “If you're going to host a health facility in a military base, you need approval from Parliament. You're not going to run a monarchy or a place where you live by decree.”

The activist further alleged that the government had ignored a court order that had temporarily stopped the establishment of the facility, saying the administration was acting outside constitutional limits.

“There’s actually a court order stopping you from doing that,” he said. “Basically, he has defied the court order, defied the people, defied Parliament and defied the Constitution.”

Mwangi also questioned why Kenya had been selected to host an Ebola-related facility, arguing that countries that have previously experienced Ebola outbreaks would be more suitable locations.

“So he’s importing a foreign disease to this country,” he said. “What’s going to happen if the disease leaves the camp? Beyond that, he’s going to affect our economy. Tourists coming to Kenya will not come because there’s an Ebola facility.”

He warned that the project could have negative consequences for Kenya’s tourism industry while also increasing public concern over health risks. Mwangi claimed some travellers were already reconsidering plans to visit the country because of the proposal.

The activist maintained that the government should have relied on established state structures to assess the proposal and determine whether it was in the country's best interests.

“The best way to refuse that kind of a deal was for him to call the Cabinet, discuss it, and take it to Parliament for approval,” he said.

Mwangi further alleged that the president was pushing ahead with the arrangement in an effort to strengthen relations with the United States and former U.S. President Donald Trump, although he did not provide evidence to support the claims.

His remarks come as opposition to the proposed U.S.-linked Ebola quarantine facility continues to grow among sections of the public, political leaders, activists and health professionals.

The controversy has intensified following a decision by the High Court to issue conservatory orders temporarily suspending the project pending the hearing and determination of a legal challenge filed against it.

The proposed facility has also sparked protests and court battles, with critics raising concerns about public health risks, transparency in the agreement between Kenya and the United States, lack of public participation and the absence of parliamentary oversight.

The debate has further been fuelled by reports indicating that U.S. medical personnel had already arrived in Kenya as part of the preparedness programme, even as questions continue to be raised about the project's legality and implementation process.