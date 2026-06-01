Inside Ruto’s Sh5bn push for agricultural transformation in Northern Kenya

President William Ruto has set out an ambitious plan to transform livestock farming, irrigation, and water infrastructure in Northern Kenya, unveiling a series of investments aimed at reshaping the region’s economy during Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir County.

Speaking on Monday at Wajir Stadium during the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations, the President said livestock remains the main economic driver for communities in the region and a key pillar of livelihoods across the arid and semi-arid areas.

He said the sector is central to daily survival and development in the region, noting that “here in Wajir and across Northern Kenya, livestock is more than an economic activity. It pays school fees, feeds families, creates jobs, drives trade, and, in difficult times, sustains entire communities.”

The President pointed out that although livestock farming contributes a large share to the national economy, pastoral communities have not fully benefited from its value chain.

“The sector contributes about 12 percent of Kenya’s GDP and 42 percent of agricultural GDP. In the ASAL counties, it accounts for more than 90 percent of employment and nearly 95 percent of household income,” the President stressed.

He announced expanded government programmes targeting livestock recovery and productivity, including restocking efforts, mass vaccination drives, and breeding support meant to rebuild herds affected by drought and other shocks.

President William Ruto inspects a guard of honour during the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2026 held in Wajir County. PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto inspects a guard of honour during the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2026 held in Wajir County. PHOTO/PCS

According to him, the government has already vaccinated “more than 10 million animals” and continues to support livestock distribution to affected households.

A major focus of his address was a new Sh5 billion County Livestock Investment Company programme, which is expected to support pastoralists in forming structured enterprises and accessing markets, finance, insurance, and value addition opportunities.

President Ruto said the initiative is designed to shift pastoralism from subsistence to commercial production, where communities directly benefit from livestock-based industries.

“Just as tea farmers own their factories through KTDA and dairy farmers own their cooperatives, pastoralists too must own and control the businesses built around their livestock,” he said.

He also announced wider reforms in livestock production, including the operationalisation of the Livestock Enterprise Development Fund and the introduction of an animal identification system to improve traceability and market access.

The President said the long-term plan is to reduce reliance on raw livestock sales and promote value addition in the sector.

“We must move beyond live animal exports to higher-value products such as meat, leather, and dairy.”

Water and irrigation infrastructure formed the second pillar of his development agenda for the region, with plans to construct large dams and expand irrigation schemes across Northern Kenya and other parts of the country.

He said the projects are designed to support farming, improve water access, and strengthen resilience in dry regions.

“Water means irrigation, food production, industry, resilience, and opportunity,” he highlighted.

Among the key projects mentioned were Isiolo Dam on the Ewaso Nyiro basin and the River Daua dam in Mandera, which are expected to open up large areas for agricultural use.

“Each of these dams is a statement that no county is too remote to deserve investment, and no river too far to be harnessed for the good of Kenya,” he added.

Ruto said expanded irrigation will bring millions of acres under cultivation, turning arid and semi-arid lands into productive zones capable of supporting food security and export growth.

He further linked the investments to broader national development goals, saying Northern Kenya has a key role in shaping the country’s economic future.

“We see livestock. We see exports. We see jobs. We see wealth. And we see Northern Kenya becoming the gateway of Africa’s livestock trade to the Middle East and the wider world,” he said.

He concluded that the push for agricultural transformation is aimed at ensuring inclusion, dignity, and equal development opportunities, noting that regions once viewed as marginal are now central to Kenya’s long-term growth plan.