Wajir stadium named after former minister Ahmed Khalif Mohamed

A major sports landmark in Wajir is now set to carry the name of a former national leader whose life and political journey were cut short in a tragic air crash more than two decades ago, after President William Ruto confirmed the new stadium will be called Ahmed Khalif Stadium in honour of Ahmed Khalif Mohamed.

The decision ties the fast-rising 10,000-seater facility to a figure remembered both for his brief service in government and his deep roots in Wajir, where he once served as Wajir West Member of Parliament before joining the Cabinet as Labour minister during the Kibaki administration. His time in office lasted only 20 days before his sudden death in January 2003.

Governor Ahmed Abdullahi had pushed for the naming, saying the late leader represented more than politics alone.

“He was not only a political leader and human rights champion, but also a religious leader who served as the Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims.”

Ahmed Khalif Mohamed’s career came to an abrupt end on January 24, 2003, when a light aircraft carrying him and other leaders crashed shortly after take-off at Busia airstrip. The group was travelling back to Nairobi after attending a political function linked to a homecoming event in Funyula hosted by former Home Affairs minister Moody Awori.

Among those on board were Raphael Tuju, Martha Karua, Robinson Njeru Githae, and Fida Kenya head Martha Koome, who survived with injuries. Others in the aircraft included Linah Jebii Kilimo, George Khaniri, and Dr Wanjiru Kihoro, who later died in 2006 after remaining in a coma for years.

Investigations and reports show the aircraft struggled to climb after take-off and hit power lines before crashing, killing Khalif and the two pilots on board.

It is also recorded that just before the flight, Khalif had briefly stepped away to pray at a nearby mosque, delaying departure. He had also extended invitations to fellow passengers for a Thanksgiving event in Wajir, though he had indicated he might postpone it due to other political engagements scheduled that weekend.

More than 20 years later, his name is being revived in a major way through a public facility in his home county, as the government moves to link infrastructure development with historical recognition.

Ahmed Khalif Mohamed, the late former Wajir West MP and Labour minister Ahmed Khalif Mohamed, the late former Wajir West MP and Labour minister

The stadium, which can hold 10,000 people, was completed within just over 100 days ahead of the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations. It was initiated after a presidential directive issued on February 13, 2026, and executed through an intense construction schedule involving more than 900 workers working around the clock.

The structure features 11 entry points, including six outer gates designed to ease crowd movement. A VIP section with 900 seats has been installed, while terraces accommodate about 9,100 spectators. Permanent seating has already been fixed across the facility.

The playing field has been fitted with artificial turf laid on a concrete base, with quartz sand and synthetic granules planned for final finishing after use to improve durability and comfort. An eight-lane tartan track is also part of the design to support athletics activities.

Due to Wajir’s extreme weather conditions, natural grass was ruled out, and future expansion plans include a roof canopy to provide shade and improve usability of the stadium.

The project also includes two solar-powered boreholes producing up to 8,000 litres per hour combined. One of them has a purification system capable of supplying up to 1,000 litres of clean drinking water per hour for both the stadium and nearby residents.

Additional facilities include three VIP holding rooms, two changing rooms for teams, 40 bathrooms with shower cubicles, and 40 public washrooms located on the eastern side of the complex.

Power supply has been reinforced with a 315kV transformer installed outside the stadium, backed by a government-provided generator to stabilize electricity supply in the area.

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