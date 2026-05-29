Ruto, US Secretary Rubio hold talks on Kenya’s Ebola preparedness

President William Ruto has held a telephone conversation with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with discussions centred on Kenya’s Ebola preparedness and wider cooperation in strengthening the country’s health response systems as concerns grow over the risk of regional spread.

The talks, held on Thursday, focused on support for Kenya’s readiness in handling possible Ebola cases, including improving health systems, boosting emergency response capacity, and ensuring availability of essential medical supplies, according to a statement from the Office of the Spokesperson in the United States.

According to the statement, both sides also looked at ways to deepen coordination between Nairobi and Washington in dealing with public health threats, especially at a time when fears of cross-border transmission of the virus have increased in East Africa.

“The Secretary and President Ruto discussed coordinated efforts to secure vital medical supplies for Kenya and ensure the strength and preparedness of Kenya’s health system,” the statement said.

The conversation comes as concern continues to grow over how prepared countries in the region are to contain a possible Ebola outbreak. The disease is known for spreading quickly through contact with infected bodily fluids and has in past outbreaks strained public health systems across Africa.

The United States government announced during the discussions that it will commit $13.5 million, about Sh1.7 billion, to support Kenya’s Ebola preparedness. The funds are expected to go into disease surveillance, emergency response systems, strengthening health infrastructure, and buying critical medical equipment and supplies.

Washington also said it has already committed $112 million, about Sh14.4 billion, in wider bilateral support for Ebola response efforts across the region.

The two leaders also agreed to maintain close coordination as the situation develops, with both governments stressing continued cooperation in managing health threats that may affect Kenya and neighbouring countries.

“The two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination as the situation evolves and to continue leveraging the strong U.S.-Kenya health partnership that has proven essential in addressing public health challenges in Kenya and across East Africa,” the statement added.

Kenya and the United States have for years worked closely in the health sector, especially in fighting HIV/AIDS, responding to pandemics, improving disease surveillance, and supporting vaccination programmes. Their cooperation was also central during the COVID-19 pandemic, when joint efforts were used to strengthen emergency response and medical support systems.

Rubio also stressed Washington’s focus on preventing the spread of Ebola beyond the region, pointing to the wider security and health implications.

“The United States’ highest priority remains protecting the health and security of the American people by working to prevent the Ebola outbreak from reaching our shores,” the statement said.

Health experts continue to warn that early detection, strong surveillance systems, public awareness, and fast response measures remain key in preventing the spread of Ebola. They note that delays in response can allow the virus to spread rapidly, putting more lives at risk.