Arrest warning issued as Cambodia orders Africans to leave by May 31

Cambodia has moved to tighten its immigration controls with a sweeping order requiring African nationals, including Kenyans, Ghanaians, Cameroonians and Ugandans, to exit the country by May 31, 2026, warning that those who remain beyond the deadline will face arrest, jail sentences and financial penalties as authorities escalate a nationwide crackdown on overstays and alleged scam-related networks.

The directive was issued through the General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior and confirms that a temporary waiver previously extended to foreign nationals with immigration issues will expire on the set date.

The notice was signed by Lt. Gen. Som Sopheak, Director General of Immigration, and approved by Gen. Sar Sokha, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Interior, formally closing the window for regularisation of status.

Authorities said individuals who had already cleared fines or resolved their immigration status are required to leave the country on or before the deadline. Enforcement actions are expected to begin immediately after the waiver expires.

“The Cambodia Police will start arresting any foreigner at any hideout in Cambodia from the 1st of June 2026 for overstay and will hand over to the immigration authorities for legal action,” the notice warned.

Officials further stressed that immigration laws will be applied without exception once the deadline passes, with security forces instructed to act on all violations.

“Any foreign national who enters, remains, or is found in Cambodia from 1st of June 2026 will be arrested at the airport or at any location and shall serve a jail term of two years; and pay a penalty of USD8,000 before being allowed to leave Cambodia. All concerned are hereby informed to comply with this notice strictly. The Royal Government of Cambodia will not tolerate any violation of our immigration laws,” the notice adds.

The decision comes amid an intensified enforcement campaign targeting foreign overstays and criminal networks linked to cyber fraud operations. Cambodian authorities say large-scale deportations have already taken place in recent years as part of efforts to dismantle scam compounds operating across the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Sar Sokha earlier stated that about 48,000 foreign nationals had been removed since the crackdown began in 2023, while a further 210,000 had left voluntarily, reflecting the scale of the ongoing operation.

Many African nationals in Cambodia are believed to have been drawn by job offers linked to the country’s controversial online scam industry, which has expanded rapidly in recent years and drawn international scrutiny.

A June 2025 Amnesty International report described more than 50 scam compounds operating in Cambodia under conditions involving forced labour, trafficking and abuse. The report said victims were often recruited through fake job advertisements before being confined in heavily guarded facilities, particularly in coastal regions such as Preah Sihanouk.

The same report estimated that these networks form part of a global fraud economy worth tens of billions of dollars, with victims worldwide losing massive sums, including more than $20bn in the United States alone.

The Cambodian government had earlier pledged to eliminate illegal scam compounds by April 2026, but rights groups continue to question the pace of enforcement and the alleged involvement of influential figures.

The 2025 United States State Department Trafficking in Persons Report further raised concerns, alleging that some officials and business actors may be benefiting from the criminal networks, a claim that remains disputed but widely cited in international discussions.

Roughly 400 to 500 African nationals are estimated to be directly affected by the latest immigration waiver decision. Authorities have urged them to leave voluntarily before the deadline to avoid prosecution and deportation.

Cambodia maintains visa requirements for all African countries except Seychelles, a policy that remains unchanged even as enforcement is tightened.

Earlier directives had already instructed foreigners in similar situations to leave the country, though many reported difficulties due to financial constraints and lack of travel arrangements.

Human rights groups, including the International Justice Mission, have repeatedly warned that many foreign workers are lured through fake recruitment offers before being trapped in scam operations, where their documents are confiscated and movement restricted.

International law enforcement agencies, including Interpol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, have in recent years carried out coordinated operations targeting scam networks across Southeast Asia, leading to arrests and increased pressure on host countries.