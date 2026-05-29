A cycle of smoke and loss: Kenya’s repeated dorm fire crisis in schools

Night falls in many boarding schools across the country with the same routine, lights go off, dormitory doors are locked, and students settle into sleep. But over the years, that silence has repeatedly been shattered by smoke, panic, and flames racing through crowded sleeping spaces, leaving behind broken families, injured learners, and questions that return after every new tragedy.

Since the 1990s, Kenya has recorded a long trail of deadly school dormitory fires that have claimed more than 160 students’ lives. Despite repeated reforms, safety guidelines, government directives, and investigations, boarding schools continue to face recurring fires linked to arson, overcrowding, poor infrastructure, and weak enforcement of safety standards.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, where a midnight blaze tore through a second-floor dormitory.

A total of 16 students died, and 79 others were injured in the blaze, which broke out at around 12:45 am.

The school has a population of 815 learners, with 808 present at the time of the incident. The Ministry of Education said seven students were away for various reasons.

Authorities have said the cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue.

“The dorm is destroyed, a lot of injuries to our learners, and unfortunately, we lost some of our learners in that incident. We do not know the cause of this fire, and it would be speculative to say it is arson. I would suggest we wait for the investigations, and then we can confirm that,” Education CS Julius Ogamba said on Thursday.

The Utumishi tragedy now joins a long list of deadly school fires that have shaped Kenya’s education history for decades.

A history marked by repeated tragedies

One of the most devastating cases was in March 2001 at Kyanguli Secondary School in Machakos County, where 67 students died after a dormitory fire that investigators believed was deliberately set. Two 16-year-old students were arrested and charged, but the case later collapsed after a mistrial, leaving no convictions.

Earlier, in 1997, tragedy struck at Bombolulu Girls Secondary School in Kwale County, where 26 girls died after being trapped in an overcrowded dormitory with limited exits and barred windows that blocked escape.

In 2010, two Form One students died in a dormitory fire at Endarasha Boys Secondary School, while in 2012, eight pupils were killed at Asumbi Girls Primary School in Homa Bay County in a fire linked to an electrical fault.

A major wave of school unrest in 2016 saw more than 100 secondary schools hit by fire incidents linked to student protests, with authorities recording 239 fire incidents and 244 other cases of unrest, most involving dormitory destruction.

On September 2, 2017, a fire at Moi Girls High School Nairobi killed 10 students and was later confirmed as arson, leading to the conviction of an 18-year-old student.

More recently, on the night of September 5, 2024, a dormitory at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County caught fire, killing 21 pupils aged between 10 and 14. Investigations found overcrowding and narrow exits that slowed evacuation, leading to the shutdown of its boarding section.

Between these major tragedies, other fires have been reported in schools including Isiolo Girls, Njia High School in Meru, Bukhalarire Secondary in Busia, Kakamega High School and BuruBuru Girls, among others, though many faded quickly from public attention.

Safety rules that exist but struggle to hold

Investigations over the years have repeatedly pointed to arson, overcrowding, poor building standards, and weak enforcement of fire safety rules.

Kenya’s 2008 Safety Standards Manual for Schools outlines strict requirements for boarding facilities, including safe bed spacing, clear corridors, outward-opening doors that must remain unlocked when students are inside, and multiple emergency exits.

It also requires fire extinguishers, alarm systems, evacuation maps, and fire drills at least twice per term.

However, compliance has remained inconsistent across institutions.

A 2016 review by the Omolo Task Force found that out of 168 recommendations, only 65 had been fully implemented, 67 partially implemented, and 33 not implemented.

A 2020 audit by the Office of the Auditor General reported that many schools were still not prepared for fire emergencies due to weak infrastructure and poor training systems.

In 2021, former Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang directed boarding schools to improve night supervision, strengthen counselling services, and conduct routine safety checks before students went to sleep.

After the 2024 Endarasha tragedy, President William Ruto ordered a nationwide safety audit involving several government agencies, while Education CS Julius Ogamba pledged accountability for officials found responsible and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei ordered immediate inspections of school facilities.

Yet despite these repeated interventions, another deadly fire has now struck at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, adding to a long list of tragedies that continue to raise questions about how safe boarding schools really are.

Each incident follows a familiar pattern; emergency response, investigations, official statements, and promises of reform before attention fades and the same weaknesses remain.

For many families, the cycle feels painfully unchanged, with every new disaster reopening old wounds and unanswered questions about safety in boarding schools.