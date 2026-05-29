Kenya to field two players at USA National Checkers Tournament

Kenya will be represented by Grandmaster Crispin Odhiambo, ranked fifth in the world and a member of Mbotela Draughts Club, alongside Steven Owino from the University of Nairobi, at the 2026 USA National Checkers (Draughts) Tournament scheduled for July 6 to July 9, 2026, in Vidor, Texas.

Speaking on Thursday evening at their training base at Mbotela Social Hall in Nairobi’s Eastlands, Kenya Draughts Association (KDA) chairperson Charles Musyoka told Radio Generation that despite the federation’s financial challenges, it is a major honour to have one of Africa’s top players emerging from Kenya.

“We are honoured to have the best in the continent coming from our country, and especially from our club here in Mbotela,” said Musyoka.

“Having Odhiambo and Owino receive invitations to the USA event is a strong statement about where we stand in draughts in Kenya. We are confident they will do Kenya proud,” he added, noting that Odhiambo will be returning to the United States after winning three gold medals in Texas last year.

Odhiambo, who is ranked fifth globally in draughts and is the only grandmaster in East Africa according to American Checker Federation ratings, has won nearly ten gold medals in countries including Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Turkey, Italy, Germany, and the United States. He will now team up with rising star Steve Owino, a Nairobi-based university student who has shown strong determination and consistency.

The Kenyan duo will compete in a tournament featuring four main competitions, including the World Team Match (WTM), an international head-to-head contest, and the Quick Blitz Tournament, a fast-paced rapid-play format.

The third event is the USA Nationals, the premier and largest competitive checkers tournament in the United States, featuring divisions that crown the USA Masters National Champion and the USA Majors National Champion in the Go-As-You-Please (GAYP) style.

The fourth event, the World Qualifying Tournament (WQT), follows the main national competition. In previous editions, winners of the WQT have earned the right to challenge reigning world champions.

The tournament is part of a larger World Checkers Festival hosted at Vidor City Hall, which brings together elite grandmasters, masters, and amateur players from across the United States and the international community.