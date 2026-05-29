North America rolls out coordinated health screening plan for World Cup travellers

The United States, Canada and Mexico have introduced coordinated public health travel measures targeting travellers from African regions considered at risk of Ebola ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The three host nations say the move is aimed at protecting millions of expected visitors during the global football tournament while still keeping cross-border travel, trade and movement of people open.

In a joint statement released on Thursday by the Governments of the United States of America, Canada and Mexico, the three countries said the measures are part of preparations for the tournament as they seek to strengthen health safety systems while hosting fans, athletes, officials and tourists.

They said the coordinated approach is meant to ensure safety without disrupting travel or economic activity across their shared borders during the World Cup period.

“The United States, Mexico, and Canada have announced aligned public health travel measures for individuals coming from African regions at greatest risk from the Ebola virus,” the statement read.

“This coordinated approach aims to protect our citizens and the millions of visitors, fans, athletes, and tourists expected during the FIFA World Cup 2026, while maintaining travel and commerce across our borders.”

The statement added: “The health and safety of every person in the region remains our highest priority as we welcome the world to North America.”

The announcement comes as preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 enter their final stages. The tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, making it the first time three countries will co-host the competition.

The expanded format will feature 48 national teams, up from the previous 32-team structure, making it the largest World Cup in history.

Matches will be played across major cities in the three countries, with millions of international visitors expected to travel across North America during the month-long event.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Kenyan President William Ruto also held talks on the ongoing Ebola outbreak and joint public health response efforts.

The United States pledged Sh1.74 billion toward Kenya’s Ebola preparedness programme and confirmed an additional Sh14.45 billion in bilateral support for the wider regional response.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination to strengthen Kenya’s health system, secure medical supplies, and prevent the Ebola outbreak from spreading further across East Africa and beyond.

Authorities say the larger tournament will lead to higher travel movement than past editions, prompting governments to strengthen planning on disease monitoring, border health screening and emergency response.

Although the joint statement did not give details on the exact screening steps or restrictions, officials said the aim is to balance public health safety with free movement of people and trade.

The three governments also stressed the importance of cooperation in managing possible health risks linked to large international gatherings.

The World Cup is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of travelling fans, along with players, coaches, media teams and business partners from around the world.

Health experts have warned that mass international events can raise the risk of disease spread due to high global movement.

The latest measures come amid continued global concern over Ebola outbreaks reported in parts of Africa in recent years. Ebola is a severe disease that spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids.

The three governments did not name specific countries affected by the new measures but said the policy will apply to travellers from regions considered at highest risk.

FIFA World Cup 2026 organisers are continuing final preparations across stadiums, transport systems, accommodation and security planning as North America prepares to host one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

The tournament will run across multiple cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico and will bring together 48 national teams and millions of supporters from across the globe.