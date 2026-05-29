Two teachers knew of planned unrest before Utumishi Girls fire - CS Ogamba

A planned disturbance by a group of Form Three learners at Utumishi Girls School in Gilgil, Nakuru County was known by at least two teachers before a deadly dormitory fire broke out, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has said, as fresh details point to arson and multiple safety lapses at the institution.

Addressing the media on Friday, the CS said early findings show that the warning was communicated in advance but no effective response was taken by the school staff before the tragedy occurred.

He further stated that investigations now strongly indicate the fire was deliberately set.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is currently holding and questioning eight learners, who are persons of interest in the investigation. The investigation will ascertain their individual roles in the planning and execution of this heinous act," he said.

"Those found culpable will be charged in accordance with the provisions of the Penal Code and other relevant laws."

Preliminary reports also reveal that the school may have failed to comply with required safety standards. These include overcrowding in dormitories and a situation where one of the exit doors was locked, going against basic safety rules outlined in the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations.

According to the CS, the conditions on the night of the fire did not meet the required safety expectations.

"In particular, there was congestion in the dormitory, and one exit door was locked, contrary to the prescribed safety requirements," he said.

The fire left 79 learners injured with different levels of injuries. Seven of them remain admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital, while others have been treated and discharged.

The bodies of the 16 learners who died have been moved to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital mortuary for preservation and identification through DNA testing.

Authorities have instructed parents and guardians to visit the facility for identification and testing procedures.

"Parents and guardians are therefore being directed to the facility for purposes of the DNA testing," the CS said.

"Investigations into the cause of the fire and possible lapses in duty of care are ongoing, with authorities saying further action will follow based on the findings."