INFOGRAPHICS: History of school tragedies
The latest tragedy struck on May 28, 2026, at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, where 16 students died in a dormitory blaze.
Since the 1990s, Kenya has witnessed a devastating wave of school dormitory fires that have claimed more than 160 student lives.
The latest tragedy struck on May 28, 2026, at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, where 16 students died in a dormitory blaze.
Here is a timeline of Kenya’s recurring school fire tragedies over the years.
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