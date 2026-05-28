Utumishi Girls fire: Parents urged to use hotline '1199' as 16 students die in Gilgil tragedy

A tragic dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls’ Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, has left families in anguish after the government confirmed that all learners will be released to their parents by midday as authorities continue accounting for every student following the deadly incident that claimed 16 lives.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the decision to release students was made while investigations into the cause of the fire continue and as officials work to confirm the whereabouts of all learners after the incident that has shaken the school community.

At least 16 students lost their lives when fire broke out in one of the school dormitories in the morning, while 79 others sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment. Of those injured, 71 have since been treated and discharged.

According to the school management, Utumishi Girls’ Academy has a total population of 815 girls. Out of these, 808 were present at the institution at the time of the tragedy, while seven were away for different reasons.

The fire is reported to have started at around 12.45 am and was later contained at about 3 am by emergency response teams, although it had already caused extensive destruction by the time it was brought under control.

Addressing the press, Ogamba said efforts were underway to ensure every learner is properly accounted for, including those who may have left the school with relatives or guardians after the incident.

“We will also be releasing learners with their parents who are here during the course of the day. The cause of the fire is yet to be known, with investigations ongoing,” Ogamba announced.

The Cabinet Secretary also urged parents to use a government hotline set up to assist in tracing students and coordinating information as the situation is being managed.

He announced that the government had activated hotline number 1199 for parents to report information regarding students who may have left the school with relatives or guardians after the incident.

“Investigations are ongoing, and there is a hotline number 1199 to which we ask the parents to keep reporting, especially those who left with their kids when they came earlier, and that hotline number will also be available for counselling,” he said.

Ogamba further confirmed the school’s total enrolment and the number of students present during the incident, noting the ongoing efforts to ensure accountability for all learners.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this school has 815 girls. At the time of the incident, 808 were in school; seven of the girls were at home for various reasons,” Ogamba said.

Authorities have said investigations are ongoing to establish the exact cause of the fire as families continue to wait for full updates on their children.