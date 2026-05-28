NTSA to start digital enforcement for minor traffic offences on June 1, 2026

The National Transport and Safety Authority has unveiled a new digital system that will change how minor traffic offences are handled in Kenya, shifting enforcement from immediate court appearance to a more automated notification-based process set to begin on June 1, 2026.

Under the new arrangement, motorists who commit certain minor traffic offences will no longer be taken straight to court. Instead, they will receive a Police Notification of Traffic Offence through SMS, email, digital traffic enforcement systems or directly from police officers on the ground.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the National Transport and Safety Authority said the new framework was developed together with the National Police Service, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Judiciary of Kenya and other agencies after reviewing how minor traffic offences are handled under Sections 117 and 117A of the Traffic Act.

“The Government will operationalize a modernized enforcement framework for minor traffic offences under Sections 117 and 117A of the Traffic Act effective June 1,2026,” the authority said.

NTSA said traffic offences will be identified either during routine checks by police officers or through electronic systems such as traffic cameras and other digital monitoring tools. Once evidence is confirmed, a formal notice will be sent to the driver or the registered owner of the vehicle.

Each notification will include key details such as the type of offence, location, time, penalty to be paid, how to pay, and the deadline for response.

Motorists will then be given two choices: accept responsibility and pay the fine within the set timeline, or contest the notice in court if they disagree with the allegation.

“If the motorist chooses to pay the fine, the matter can be settled without the need for a court appearance,” NTSA said, while noting that courts will still have the authority to adjust penalties or issue refunds where there are valid reasons.

The authority warned that ignoring the notices, failing to pay fines, or not appearing in court when required could lead to tougher penalties being imposed by courts.

As part of the rollout, NTSA has urged motorists to update their phone numbers, email addresses, and vehicle records in its database to ensure they receive official communication without delays.

It also cautioned members of the public against fraudsters sending fake traffic messages, advising that all payments and communication should only be done through official NTSA channels.

The move follows an earlier attempt to introduce the Instant Fines Management System, which was suspended after legal and public concerns were raised over how it was being implemented.

In March 2026, the High Court temporarily halted the system after a petition by the legal advocacy group Sheria Mtaani, which argued that the automated fines system violated motorists’ rights and lacked proper safeguards.

The National Transport and Safety Authority later withdrew the initial rollout notice, saying it needed time to improve public understanding and refine the system’s procedures.

At the time, NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa told the court that the authority needed to “clarify procedural and operational aspects” of the system and ensure it fully aligns with the law before implementation.

Despite the earlier setback, NTSA now says the revised framework has been reviewed with key institutions and will be implemented in line with the Constitution and the Data Protection Act.

The authority maintains that the new system is aimed at improving road discipline, reducing congestion in courts, and making traffic enforcement more efficient while still protecting the rights of motorists.