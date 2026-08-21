Red Cross sounds alarm as 40 lives lost in 20 days of August
The toll represents a rise from the 31 deaths and 75 serious injuries reported from 23 crashes during the first 13 days of August.
The toll represents a rise from the 31 deaths and 75 serious injuries reported from 23 crashes during the first 13 days of August.
Under the new framework, motorists who commit certain minor traffic offences will no longer be required to appear in court immediately. Instead, they may receive a Police Notification of Traffic Offence through SMS, email, digital traffic enforcement platforms or direct delivery by police officers.
The Authority explained that the withdrawal was prompted by the need for the public to fully understand the procedures and legal framework for administering penalties under Section 117 of the Traffic Act.
Speaking at State House in Nairobi on Monday, Koome highlighted that 62,932 traffic cases were filed in the 2024/2025 financial year, with offenses ranging from reckless driving, causing death, contravening insurance laws, to driving under the influence of alcohol.
NTSA emphasized that similar health drives have been carried out in other parts of the country with support from transport and health stakeholders.
Drivers who exceed the speed limit by 6–10 km/h are fined Sh500, while those exceeding by 11–15 km/h pay Sh3,000.
The law proposes changes to four Acts and introduces universal design standards in transport, roads and buildings.