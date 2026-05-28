“Some parents have fainted” as Utumishi Girls Academy dorm fire tragedy unfolds

News · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
“Some parents have fainted” as Utumishi Girls Academy dorm fire tragedy unfolds
Utumishi Girls Academy. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Parents who arrived at the school were met with distressing scenes as efforts to account for all learners continued. One guardian described how students struggled to escape the burning dormitory and how families were left without clear information on the full extent of the tragedy.

Grief, shock and confusion gripped families at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil on Thursday after a fire broke out in a school dormitory, killing at least 15 students and leaving several others injured as parents rushed to the scene searching for their children.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the fire started at around 1 am, prompting a rapid emergency response to the school. In a separate statement, the organisation also said it responded to the incident reported at around 3:30 am in Nakuru County, deploying emergency teams to support rescue efforts and assist affected students.

Parents who arrived at the school were met with distressing scenes as efforts to account for all learners continued. One guardian described how students struggled to escape the burning dormitory and how families were left without clear information on the full extent of the tragedy.

“Those who were on the upper floor were jumping, and that is why most of them were hurt. We have heard that some of them were burnt and are in the hospital. We have not been told how many students have passed on. I’m lucky to have found my aunt’s child. She has a broken leg, but she will be fine,” she said.

“I condole with the parents who have lost their children. I ask the government to conduct a speedy investigation to find out what happened.”

The guardian said school management had not yet briefed parents at the time she spoke, as emotions and anxiety continued to rise at the scene. She also said some parents had been overwhelmed by the situation.

“Some parents have fainted on the other side, although the Red Cross team are on the ground trying to help,” she said.

Emergency teams, including Kenya Red Cross personnel, EMS Kenya ambulance crews and psychosocial support officers, were deployed to the school alongside other responders to assist in rescue operations and support affected families.

Authorities said response operations were still ongoing as teams worked to account for all students and assess the situation. They also noted that investigations into the cause of the fire had begun.

“Our teams are on the ground to gather more and account for all the students as part of the probe into this incident. We have casualties and the families have to be informed first,” Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi said.

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