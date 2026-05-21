Four missing after boat capsizes at Kwa Bruno Channel in Lamu

A search and rescue operation is underway in Lamu County after a boat capsized at Kwa Bruno Channel near the LAPSSET area, leaving four people missing and four others rescued in a sea incident that has drawn emergency response teams to the scene.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the incident involved several passengers who were on board the boat when it overturned in the waters. Four survivors have already been pulled from the water and taken to hospital where they are receiving medical attention, while efforts continue to locate those still missing.

Emergency response teams moved swiftly to the scene following the incident, launching coordinated operations both on water and along the shoreline to try and trace the missing passengers.

“Search and rescue efforts are ongoing following a boat capsize incident at Kwa Bruno Channel near the LAPSSET area in Lamu County,” the Kenya Red Cross said in a statement.

The agency further confirmed the number of people affected in the accident, noting the condition of those rescued and the ongoing efforts to find the rest.

“Four people have been rescued and taken to hospital, while search efforts continue for four missing persons,” the agency added.

The ongoing operation has brought together Kenya Red Cross aqua divers, Beach Management Units, and local fishing boats familiar with the channel, all working jointly to scan the waters in a continuous effort to locate the missing persons.

Authorities are yet to establish what led to the boat capsizing, even as rescue teams maintain a strong presence in the area with searches continuing on both water and nearby landing points.