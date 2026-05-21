Four missing after boat capsizes at Kwa Bruno Channel in Lamu

Coast · David Abonyo ·
Four missing after boat capsizes at Kwa Bruno Channel in Lamu
Rohingya refugees are seen on a capsized boat before being rescued in the waters of West Aceh, Indonesia, March 21, 2024. PHOTO/Reuters
In Summary

The ongoing operation has brought together Kenya Red Cross aqua divers, Beach Management Units, and local fishing boats familiar with the channel, all working jointly to scan the waters in a continuous effort to locate the missing persons.

A search and rescue operation is underway in Lamu County after a boat capsized at Kwa Bruno Channel near the LAPSSET area, leaving four people missing and four others rescued in a sea incident that has drawn emergency response teams to the scene.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the incident involved several passengers who were on board the boat when it overturned in the waters. Four survivors have already been pulled from the water and taken to hospital where they are receiving medical attention, while efforts continue to locate those still missing.

Emergency response teams moved swiftly to the scene following the incident, launching coordinated operations both on water and along the shoreline to try and trace the missing passengers.

“Search and rescue efforts are ongoing following a boat capsize incident at Kwa Bruno Channel near the LAPSSET area in Lamu County,” the Kenya Red Cross said in a statement.

The agency further confirmed the number of people affected in the accident, noting the condition of those rescued and the ongoing efforts to find the rest.

“Four people have been rescued and taken to hospital, while search efforts continue for four missing persons,” the agency added.

The ongoing operation has brought together Kenya Red Cross aqua divers, Beach Management Units, and local fishing boats familiar with the channel, all working jointly to scan the waters in a continuous effort to locate the missing persons.

Authorities are yet to establish what led to the boat capsizing, even as rescue teams maintain a strong presence in the area with searches continuing on both water and nearby landing points.

Tags

Kenya Red Cross Lamu County Lapsset Boat accident search and rescue missing persons Marine Safety

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  3. 6
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  6. 9
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  7. 10
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  8. 11
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  9. 12
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  10. 13
    Education and Career

    Over 1.1 million learners left out as school funding gap widens

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  12. 15
    Health and Wellness

    Duale names five counties leading in SHA fraud, reveals Sh13.2bn loss