Mudslides kill at least 18 in Tharaka Nithi, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Kiambu

Heavy rains across Kenya have triggered deadly mudslides in Tharaka Nithi, Elgeyo-Marakwet, and Kiambu counties, killing at least 18 people and displacing several families as multi-agency emergency teams intensify rescue and evacuation operations in affected regions.

The National Police Service confirmed the fatalities in a statement issued on 3 May 2026, warning of growing risks as the country continues to experience sustained rainfall.

“Recent reports indicate that mudslides have occurred in Tharaka Nithi, Elgeyo-Marakwet, and Kiambu Counties, severely affecting multiple families, displacing households, and causing significant damage to property and infrastructure,” the Service said.

It added that the “loss of 18 lives” underscores the “grave danger posed by the ongoing weather conditions.”

Authorities said multi-agency teams are actively engaged in search and rescue missions, evacuation of residents from high-risk zones, and distribution of emergency relief supplies. Assessments are also ongoing in vulnerable areas to prevent further casualties.

“The public is strongly advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures, particularly those living in landslide-prone or flood-affected areas,” the statement added.

The National Police Service urged residents to remain alert and make use of emergency response channels as the situation evolves.

“Our emergency lines are reachable 24/7: 999 or 112,” it said, while also directing the public to report incidents via #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp 0709 570 000.

The Service reassured Kenyans of its continued commitment to safeguarding lives and property, noting that “sustained cooperation between the public and response agencies will be critical in preventing further casualties and ensuring community safety.”

The unfolding crisis comes as the Kenya Meteorological Department warned of continued rainfall across much of the country, with intensified showers expected in several regions.

In its May 2,2026 forecast, the department said rainfall would affect the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, North Western and North Eastern regions.

It further cautioned that “strong southerly to southeasterly winds of above 25 knots (12.5m/s)” are expected in parts of North Western, North Eastern, and South Eastern Lowlands counties, including Turkana, Marsabit, Garissa, Kitui, Makueni, and Taita Taveta.

The forecast indicates that counties such as Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Nairobi, and surrounding highland areas are likely to continue experiencing showers and thunderstorms over the coming days, heightening fears of further landslides and flooding as the emergency response efforts continue.