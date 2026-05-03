Kenyan swimmers head to Tanzania for elite high-performance acmp

A group of Kenyan swimming stakeholders, including athletes and coaches, have travelled to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, for a 10-day high-performance training camp at Monti International School scheduled for May 5 - 14, 2026.

Speaking on Saturday while in Nairobi, Kenya, Aquatics Technical Director Omar Ali Omari described the camp as a timely and important initiative that will be led by renowned American coach Austin Pillado.

“This is a great step forward, and it’s encouraging to see stakeholders across the region embrace it. Swimming has evolved significantly, with a strong emphasis on science and technique. The only way to improve is by learning from the best,” he said, adding that Pillado has worked with Olympic champions and world record holders.

Pillado, who currently serves as associate head coach of the women’s swimming team at Washington State University, was part of the technical team that guided a title-winning squad at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championships in 2024 during his time at Arizona State University.

The programme will incorporate advanced training tools, including underwater camera technology that provides real-time feedback to help swimmers refine their technique.

Participants will also take part in sessions covering race strategy, nutrition, and the modern “Fifth Stroke” concept, which focuses on improving efficiency and overall performance in competitive swimming.

The training model is based on systems used by NCAA university programmes, with a strong focus on mastering the four main swimming strokes while building endurance and speed. The school added that its investment in sports infrastructure, including a 25-metre Olympic-standard swimming pool, is meant to benefit both students and the wider community.

Kenyan swimmers attending the camp come from clubs such as Gold Fish Nanyuki, Genesis Sports Limited, Torpedo, Orca Swim Club, Dashing Dolphins, and Potterhouse School Runda. Among the coaches is Sila Kennedy of Orca Swim Club under Kiambu Aquatics, an American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) Level Five certified coach.