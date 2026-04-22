Kenya names 12 for Africa aquatics meet

Kenya Aquatics ( KA) has named a lean but competitive team for the 17th Africa Aquatics Junior and Senior Swimming Championships set for May 5–10, 2026, in Oran, Algeria, with the event to be held at the Aquatic Center of the Miloud Hadefi Olympic Complex located in the Mediterranean Village, Bir El Djir.

With selectors banking on a mix of proven performers and rising prospects to challenge on the continental stage, national Team Manager Hillary Leboy insisted that the selection criteria, released earlier, had a direct impact on the final composition of the team.

“We stuck to the qualifying standards, and that meant some swimmers who have represented the country before did not make it this time. It’s a necessary step if we want to raise competitiveness,” he said, adding that he will head the delegation to Algeria, working alongside Head Coach Christine Kariuki and assistant coaches Steve Odera Biko and Al Min Kheir.

"The emphasis on FINA points is part of a wider push to align Kenya’s domestic structures with international benchmarks. Coaches have in recent months been forced to re-evaluate training programs after a large section of swimmers fell short of the mark," Leboy also remarked.

The squad was picked after a stringent qualification process anchored on FINA points, effectively raising the bar for national team selection, where Senior swimmers were required to post a minimum of 550 points, while juniors needed at least 500—standards that saw a number of regular names miss out.

Among those who made the cut are Alma Ngaruiya of Sailfish, Baraka Nyakundi (Agakhan Mombasa), Haniel Kudwoli (Otters), Iqbaal Bayusuf (Bandari), Isabelle Mwangi (Otters), Jeremy Mutwii (Poisedon), Nathan Matimu (Braeburn), Neo Olengo (Tuk), Sara Mose (Fithub), Stephen Ndegwa (Bandari), Imara Bella Thorpe (Baraccuda), and Swaleh Talib (Bandari).

Kenya heads to Oran looking to turn around a run of modest performances at continental and global events, as the absence of podium finishes in recent years has been a point of concern within the federation, but officials now believe the current approach—stricter standards and improved support—could begin to yield results as all focus now shifts to Algeria.