Interior CS Murkomen faults court releases, political interference in curbing violence

Interior CS, Kipchumba Murkomen has criticised judicial decisions and political interference, saying they are undermining efforts to curb rising political violence in Kenya.

He warned that the release of suspects and alleged use of goons by politicians is fuelling insecurity, calling for stronger cooperation across institutions to restore order and uphold the rule of law nationwide.

Speaking on Tuesday, Murkomen said law enforcement agencies are facing significant challenges in addressing criminal activities linked to political actors, including the use of organised gangs.

He claimed that despite arrests, suspects are often released back into the public, weakening the deterrent effect of police operations.

“You don't need to plead before a court of law for them (judges) to appreciate that the country is suffering because of these acts of goons and gangs, but yet judges are still releasing these people to the public,” he said.

Murkomen added that the situation is exacerbated by what he described as a lack of regard for bail conditions.

“They don't care about the bail terms,” he said, suggesting that such decisions are contributing to a cycle of repeated offences.

Murkomen’s remarks come amid growing concern over the release of suspected gang members in Kenya, against a backdrop of repeated arrests and court proceedings linked to political unrest and organised violence.

During the 2025 Kenyan protests, at least 1,500 people were arrested on charges including terrorism, arson, and robbery, as authorities linked some suspects to organised gangs and looting networks.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has since warned that criminal gangs and political goonism are a national challenge, even as security operations intensify.

However, many suspects have been released on bail or freed due to legal processes, a trend security officials say has complicated enforcement and contributed to recurring incidents of violence.

The Interior CS also accused politicians of embedding criminal elements within their support structures, linking this to an increase in political violence in certain regions.

He said security agencies had arrested around 200 suspects, with Western and Nyanza regions identified as key hotspots.

According to him, the issue goes beyond policing and reflects broader challenges of leadership and accountability.

“It is not a policing issue. It should not be a gun issue. It should not be an enforcement issue. It is a question of good manners. It's an issue of leadership that the entire leadership must rise in one accord to accept that we need to bring order to our country,” he said.

He alleged that some political leaders rely on intimidation and violence to maintain their positions, rather than democratic processes.

“Some leaders, their only claim to leadership is actually eliminating his opponent, making it impossible for any opponent to come in,” he said.

He further claimed that such leaders use violence as a tool to suppress competition.

The CS also warned that dismantling these networks would significantly alter the political landscape.

“If today we were successful to arrest all these people and take away the guns they will never get a single vote,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary also highlighted concerns about political interference in policing, saying officers often face pressure from influential individuals.

“Most of the police officers are saying that you carry out serious enforcement, a phone call comes from Nairobi. You are transferred, or you are warned, or you are asked to release people,” he said.

He noted that such interference affects not only junior officers but also senior leadership within the security agencies.

“The IG is also under pressure from all of us, including yourselves(judges), including all of us, executive business people, billionaires and so forth,” he said.

Murkomen acknowledged that interference cuts across different levels of leadership, including senior government and political figures.

“Political interference and other kind of interference also is common, and I cannot deny that sometimes even senior police officers and senior executive members and senior parliamentary leaders occasion this,” he said.

Despite these challenges, he reiterated the need to uphold the independence of the National Police Service, noting that its leadership has committed to non-interference in operational decisions.

He said the Inspector General has publicly stated that he would not interfere with officers’ work, except in cases involving corruption or serious security concerns.

He stressed that resolving the crisis would require collective action across institutions, including the judiciary.

Murkomen expressed concern that without stronger judicial support, efforts by agencies such as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the police may not achieve lasting results.

“This circle will continue if we do not get the support of the judiciary,” he said.

He pointed to previous protests in 2025, where more than 1,000 people were arrested, including individuals accused of attacking police stations, but were later released.

“What happened? The courts released them, they went back and this circle will continue,” he said.

The Interior CS concluded by calling for a unified approach among leaders to address the issue, warning that failure to act decisively could prolong instability and undermine public confidence in institutions tasked with maintaining law and order.