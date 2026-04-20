Amref Health Africa warns of AI deepfake scams impersonating officials

News · Chrispho Owuor · April 20, 2026
Amref Health Africa warns of AI deepfake scams impersonating officials
Amref Health Africa. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Amref Health Africa has issued a public warning about fraudulent online content using AI-generated videos and deepfakes to impersonate officials and promote fake health products. It says it does not sell medicines or endorse products online.

Amref Health Africa has issued a public warning over fraudulent online content using AI-generated videos and deepfakes to impersonate its officials and promote fake health products.

The organisation urged the public on Monday to remain vigilant, avoid sharing personal information, and report suspicious content, warning that such scams are increasingly sophisticated and designed to exploit unsuspecting individuals.

In a statement shared online, the organisation made it clear that neither it nor its affiliated medical professionals are involved in the sale or promotion of medicines or health products on digital platforms.

“Amref Health Africa do not sell or endorse any medicines or health products online. Any content suggesting otherwise is false and misleading,” the organisation said.

The warning comes amid growing concern over the misuse of AI-generated videos and deepfake technology to impersonate trusted figures in the health sector.

According to Amref, fraudsters are exploiting these tools to create convincing but fake promotional content designed to mislead the public.

“We are aware of fraudsters using AI-generated videos and deepfakes to impersonate Dr Githinji and promote unverified products,” the statement read.

The organisation noted that such scams are becoming more difficult to detect, increasing the risk to unsuspecting individuals who may trust the authenticity of the content.

“These scams are increasingly sophisticated and are designed to deceive and exploit unsuspecting individuals,” it added.

Amref warning comes amid its CEO, Dr. Githinji Gitahi being targeted in a wave of impersonation scams involving AI-generated deepfake videos promoting fake health products.

The incidents escalated after viral clips falsely showed him endorsing medical cures, which the organisation has repeatedly denied.

Reports show fraudsters use his image to exploit public trust in health messaging, prompting Amref to issue urgent warnings.

The organisation acted to protect the public from financial loss and misinformation, stressing that it does not sell medicines online and urging verification through official channels only.

Amref urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to approach online health-related content with caution, especially where it involves the sale of products or requests for personal information.

“Please stay vigilant,” the organisation said, outlining a series of precautionary measures for the public.

Among the key recommendations, Amref advised individuals not to trust or engage with suspicious content claiming to originate from the organisation or its representatives.

“Do not trust or engage with such content,” the statement said.

It also warned against sending money or sharing personal details in response to such advertisements, noting that fraudsters often use these tactics to extract sensitive information or financial resources from victims.

“Do not send money or share personal information,” the organisation cautioned.

To ensure accuracy, Amref encouraged the public to verify any health-related claims or information through its official communication channels before taking action.

“Always verify information through our official channels,” the statement said.

The organisation further called on the public to actively participate in combating the spread of misinformation by reporting suspicious content wherever it is encountered.

“If you see such, report it,” Amref urged.

It added that reporting fraudulent adverts could help prevent others from falling victim to similar schemes.

“Help us protect others by flagging and reporting these fake adverts wherever you encounter them. Your action can prevent someone else from being misled,” the organisation said.

The warning also highlighted the broader challenge posed by misinformation in the digital age, particularly in the health sector where false claims can have serious consequences for public safety.

Amref reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public health and maintaining trust in credible medical information, stressing the importance of collective vigilance in addressing emerging threats such as deepfake-driven scams.

The organisation’s message was amplified alongside calls to stop misinformation and promote fact-checking, as it encouraged the public to verify information before sharing it widely.

The alert serves as a reminder of the evolving nature of online fraud and the need for individuals to remain cautious when interacting with digital content, especially where it involves health advice or commercial transactions.

Tags

cybercrime public health AI online fraud health misinformation deepfakes Amref Health Africa Dr Githinji Gitahi

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