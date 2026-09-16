AI could reshape Kenya’s jobs, Labour CS says
Mutua said the replacement of workers by AI could create new legal disputes, particularly where employees lose their jobs because their duties have been automated
Mutua said the replacement of workers by AI could create new legal disputes, particularly where employees lose their jobs because their duties have been automated
That shift, according to Africa Uncensored co-founder John-Allan Namu, reflects a growing conviction that journalism should empower communities to understand and respond to the issues affecting their lives long after a story has been published.
Prosecutors said he used AI tools to create fake online identities, targeting victims through social media and dating sites, earning their trust, then extorting their money.
The Deputy President said data is an integral part of the socio-economic transformation agenda which makes the core of the government’s development objectives.
Amref Health Africa has issued a public warning about fraudulent online content using AI-generated videos and deepfakes to impersonate officials and promote fake health products. It says it does not sell medicines or endorse products online.
The project, unveiled at a ceremony in Mogadishu, will use advanced technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Learning to detect and analyse misinformation circulating on social media platforms.
Speaking at the finals of the AI hackathon hosted by the National Intelligence Research Unit on Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen signaled the end of the manual era.
Terafab, a manufacturing facility based near Austin, Texas, intends to bring logic, memory and advanced packaging under one roof.
The tool, called Groundsource, converts publicly available information into a detailed historical record of disaster data that can be used to improve flood prediction models.
According to reports by El Colombiano, Gaitana is not a human candidate but a digital avatar created using artificial intelligence. The project has been developed as a political and technological experiment to amplify Indigenous voices through digital tools.
Kenya and Italy have signed a new education cooperation MoU in Nairobi, expanding collaboration in higher education, research, innovation and skills, with a focus on mobility, AI and technical training.
Acknowledging AI’s profound impact, Pope Leo said the technology influences millions daily and affects human thinking, learning, and relationships.
The Authority attributes the surge to increasingly sophisticated attacks aimed at both public and private networks, taking advantage of weak security measures and poor cyber practices.
The development was unveiled by a team at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, who trained the tool to find structural brain abnormalities that are often missed on standard Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans.
On press freedom, the council reported that 84 violations were documented across the country between January and September 2025. These included 56 incidents of physical assault, largely during anti-government protests and political activities.
The AGs mentioned a recent report by Reuters, which revealed that Meta allowed its AI chatbots to "flirt and engage in romantic roleplay with children.
The lawmaker explained AI’s promise in agriculture and medicine but cautioned that AI-generated misinformation is already undermining democracy
CBK attributes the shift to automation, with half of the banks now reporting the use of AI in their operations
Most of the flagged accounts were traced to scam networks operating in Southeast Asia, with many targeting users through fake investment offers and other fraudulent schemes.
News publishers are reporting steep declines in web traffic and advertising revenue, as AI-generated summaries increasingly replace the need for users to click through to source articles
The platform will also automatically turn on reminders about privacy when users upload a video or leave a comment.
The centre will serve as a collaborative space for AI learning, creativity, and experimentation.
The $200 million ceiling matches contracts awarded to three other AI companies, Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI, as part of the Pentagon’s effort to diversify its AI portfolio.