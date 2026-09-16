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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

AI

AI candidate to run in Colombia's legislative elections
Global Affairs

AI candidate to run in Colombia's legislative elections

According to reports by El Colombiano, Gaitana is not a human candidate but a digital avatar created using artificial intelligence. The project has been developed as a political and technological experiment to amplify Indigenous voices through digital tools.

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